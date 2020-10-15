Government of Canada is committed to funding and supporting efforts to Revitalize Indigenous languages

MANITOBA, Oct. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting the efforts of Indigenous Peoples to reclaim, revitalize, maintain and strengthen their languages.

In a virtual announcement this morning, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, along with the Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, announced as much as $487,000 in funding for the Louis Riel Institute, the Northwest Metis Council and Two Sisters Language Resources and Applied Linguistics. These organizations are dedicated to promoting and strengthening Indigenous languages in Manitoba.

This Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program investment will increase the number of community driven activities dedicated to keeping the Michif and Saulteaux languages alive, as well as bolster the number of resources available online to strengthen and revitalize these languages.

As part of its commitment to help Indigenous Peoples preserve their languages, the Government of Canada is hosting a series of virtual consultations on the implementation of the Indigenous Language Act and how an Indigenous languages funding model can best meet the needs of First Nations, Inuit and the Métis Nation. Minister Steven Guilbeault is participating in a consultation today with members of the Métis Nation community.

Quotes

"Indigenous languages are fundamental to the Métis Nation identity and culture. The funding for these community-based activities will provide the Métis Nation of Manitoba with additional resources to promote and reclaim their native languages—an important part of their heritage and of the history of Canada."

­—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"One hundred and fifty years ago, under the leadership of the Métis people, Manitoba joined Confederation. I am proud to be a member of the Métis community and happy to see the ongoing determination of my people to keep the Métis Nation heritage and native languages alive to share with the next generation and to the world."

—The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs

Quick Facts

Budget 2019 included an investment of $333.7 million over five years, with an annual budget of $115.7 million afterward, to support Indigenous languages community-based projects.

The Indigenous Languages Act received Royal Assent on June 21, 2019. Canadian Heritage is working with Indigenous partners and organizations to implement the act and develop a new approach to investing in Indigenous languages.

The Northwest Metis Council is a non-profit organization that is part of the Manitoba Métis Federation, an official democratic and self-governing political representative for the Métis Nation's Manitoba community.

Two Sisters Language Resources and Applied Linguistics is a non-profit organization that was created in January 2020.

The Louis Riel Institute is an affiliate of the Manitoba Metis Federation and is responsible for providing programs, resources and services to advance the education of Métis people in Manitoba.

Associated Links

Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program

Launch of Consultations to Advance Implementation of Indigenous Languages Act

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Camille Gagné-Raynauld, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Canadian, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

