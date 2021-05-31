The Government of Canada supports the Centre's activities, as well as gender equity and safe sport initiatives.

HALIFAX, NS, May 31, 2021 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Canadians from playground to podium and helping the sport community do what it does best—getting Canadians active, inspiring young people, and bringing us together in the spirit of healthy competition and a collective pride.

Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport), announced $354,470 for the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic (CSCA). He made this announcement on behalf of the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage. He was joined by the Honourable Geoff Regan, Member of Parliament (Halifax West).

The funding will support the Centre's day-to-day activities, as well as its gender equity and safe sport initiatives. These include delivering safe sport information sessions to Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic staff and athletes, and hiring women as performance science practitioners in strength, conditioning and performance analysis.

The Centre offers services in coaching development, medicine expertise, and sport and game plan programs to potential elite Canadian Olympic athletes, Paralympic athletes and coaches, as well as developmental, junior and provincial team athletes. The Centre is part of the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network.

Quotes

"The Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic has helped launch Canada's athletes toward their dreams; inspired Canadians to live healthy, active, sport-focused lives; and brought us together to share our pride in a long tradition of sporting excellence. The Government of Canada is proud to partner with the Centre in keeping that tradition going strong."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

ʺThe Government of Canada is proud to support the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic as it delivers services to athletes and coaches in the Atlantic region. The work they do ensures that athletes and coaches have all the necessary tools and resources to achieve goals, compete at a world class level, and continue inspiring Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

—Adam van Koeverden, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth and to the Minister of Canadian Heritage (Sport)

"The Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic provides high performance training for Atlantic Canadian athletes in their pursuit of athletic excellence, including many Olympic and Paralympic athletes. This funding will support the CSCA's vital athlete and team support programs to help ensure our athletes achieve their full podium potential, in addition to supporting a safer, more inclusive and accessible sporting experience for women and girls."

—The Honourable Geoff Regan, Member of Parliament (Halifax West)

"The Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic greatly appreciates the ongoing support from the Government of Canada. Through this continuous support, we have been able to work directly with over 2000 athletes and 800 coaches in the past year, including Atlantic Canadian athletes and coaches who will proudly represent Canada at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games. The Government of Canada's support during the COVID-19 pandemic has been invaluable to the sport community in Canada and specifically the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic."

—Ken Bagnell, President of the Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic

Quick Facts

The Canadian Sport Centre Atlantic is unique among the centres and institutes in the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Institute Network as it works across the entire Atlantic region and represents the four Atlantic provinces, with offices in Fredericton, Charlottetown, St. John's and Halifax.

The centre collaborates with various experts in developing a quality, healthy, inclusive and safe daily training environment. The centre works closely with RBC Training Ground, the Coaching Association of Canada and provincial coaching organizations, such as Coach NS, to create programs and services for athletes and coaches in the Atlantic region.

The centre currently works with around 70 athletes that are funded by Sport Canada.

The Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Sport Centres and Institutes Network support Canadian athletes achieve high-performance athletic excellence, including athletes with disabilities. The centres provide multi-sport daily training environments for athletes, coaches and practitioners through expert leadership, services and programs in a fair and ethical means, and in a harassment-free environment.

