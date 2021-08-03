Additional funding to the 2022 Canada Summer Games Host Society will help cover increased operational costs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and postponement of the Games

NIAGARA REGION, ON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada Games play an important role in preparing the next generation of Canada's national team athletes for podium success on the international stage by providing valuable training and competition experience.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage, announced an investment of up to $1.1 million for the 2022 Canada Summer Games Host Society in the Niagara Region. This funding will help cover additional costs due to the postponement of the Games and impacts of COVID-19. The Games, which were originally planned for the summer of 2021, were rescheduled to August 6 to 21, 2022. The 2022 Canada Games will make a major impact on the Niagara Region and will leave lasting legacies for future athletes, the community, the province and the whole country.

The Games play an important role in developing young Canadian athletes, showcasing athletic and cultural talent from across the country, celebrating diversity and inclusion, and nurturing Canadian pride. They bring us all together to celebrate the very best in Canadian spirit.

Canadian athletes are a tremendous source of national pride, and the Canada Games play an important role in developing the next generation of national, international, and Olympic and Paralympic champions. Among the Canadian athletes competing in Tokyo this summer, many of them once competed at the Canada Games. Their determination and passion serve as an inspiration for Canadians—especially for children and young athletes who dream of standing on the podium.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to strengthen its support for our country's largest domestic multisport event, the Canada Games. These Games are an amazing opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills and make Canada proud. We can't wait to celebrate with all of you and experience this event with the athletes, coaches, volunteers and people of the Niagara Region."

—The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"When Niagara was awarded the 2021 Canada Summer Games in 2017, no one expected the enormous challenges the COVID-19 pandemic would create as the Host Society prepares to host this once-in-a-lifetime event in our community. From the difficult decision to delay the games to the delays in construction caused by the pandemic, additional costs would certainly change the Games. This funding will help ensure that Niagara hosts the best Canada Summer Games possible and that the success of the event is not limited due to the challenges of the global pandemic."

—Chris Bittle, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament (St. Catharines)

"The pandemic has affected the lives of so many across Canada, and the Niagara Region is no exception. The 2022 Canada Summer Games presents the Niagara Region with an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a permanent legacy, and will play a key role in shaping the next generation of Canada's national team athletes for podium success. This additional federal investment will ensure the facilities are ready for the Games and are available to our region for decades to come.

—Vance Badawey, Member of Parliament (Niagara Centre)

"We are very grateful to the federal government for its additional support of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games. While the decision to postpone our Games by a year was a difficult one that came with added challenges, it was undoubtedly the right decision. Ultimately, thanks to the additional support, we will be able to host the Games that were originally envisioned—a Games that will bring Canadians from all parts of our country together for a national celebration in the Niagara Region."

—Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the Niagara 2022 Canada Summer Games

Quick Fact

The Canada Summer Games were originally scheduled to be held in the Niagara Region, Ontario, from August 6 to 22, 2021. More than 5000 participants from all provinces and territories are expected to compete in 18 sports.

The Government of Canada had committed an initial amount of $11.422 million to support the 2022 Canada Games Host Society. This includes $1.072 million to support a pilot project to add box lacrosse to the Games. Lacrosse is the oldest organized sport in North America and has been played by Indigenous peoples for centuries.

In 2020, the 2022 Canada Games Host Society signed a memorandum of understanding with a newly formed Indigenous Partnership Council that will aim to reinforce the presence and engagement of Indigenous communities in the events leading up to and during the 2022 Canada Summer Games.

