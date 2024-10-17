CALGARY, AB, Oct. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to maximizing energy performance and reducing greenhouse gas emissions while helping industry gain a competitive edge.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson announced a federal investment of $40 million from the Green Industrial Facilities and Manufacturing Program (GIFMP) to Emissions Reduction Alberta. This funding will help to develop and manage a province-wide program for industry to become more cost- and energy-efficient.

Funding will support Emissions Reduction Alberta's $50-Million Strategic Energy Management for Industry (SEMI) program, which will provide industrial and manufacturing facilities with expertise and training in energy management. Industrial participants will be given the opportunity to increase profitability by reducing energy costs and to take advantage of funding to help cover the cost of capital retrofits for industrial process equipment. An additional $10 million was invested by the Government of Alberta for Emissions Reduction Alberta's Strategic Energy Management for Industry program.

As Canada advances toward a net-zero future, investments like these are key to minimizing emissions while maximizing industry competitiveness. Today's investment supports workers and industry in Alberta on the road toward a prosperous and clean future.

"Energy efficiency means cost savings for Canadian business. Supporting Canadian industrial facilities with their efficiency targets is a necessary step toward improving competitiveness in the global economy. We are pleased to play a part in launching Emissions Reduction Alberta's innovative Strategic Energy Management for Industry (SEMI) program, which helps strengthen the knowledge and expertise that Alberta industries need to keep energy-efficient and competitive. Through investments like the $40 million we are providing for SEMI, the federal government is helping provinces, territories and industry in their goal to seize the financial opportunities of a clean economy."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Improving the efficiency of industrial and manufacturing processes and facilities is the quickest, most cost-effective way to lower energy bills and stay competitive. But it takes knowledge, expertise, training and capital. With SEMI, Alberta companies now have even more opportunity to invest in energy- and cost-saving technologies, right here in the province."

Justin Riemer

CEO, Emissions Reduction Alberta

"ERA's SEMI program represents a pivotal opportunity for industry to further our collective mission of enhancing environmental performance and operational efficiency. By providing the necessary financial support, this program will enable companies to invest in advanced technologies and practices that significantly reduce emissions and improve efficiency and energy management solutions to contribute to a more sustainable future."

Grant Wilde

Board Chair, Spartan Controls and BlueMarvelValidator

"Reducing greenhouse emissions through energy efficiency is a powerful way industries can make a mark on reducing their carbon footprint while reducing energy costs. The SEMI program is an ideal opportunity for industries seeking to decarbonize through energy management and retrofits. At Lafarge, we have benefited from long standing support from ERA, and we are excited to see new opportunities put forward in energy management and conservation."

Stephanie Voysey

Head of Sustainability and Environment, Lafarge, Western Canada

Canada's industrial sectors represented about 3,650 petajoules (PJ), or more than 40 percent, of Canada's total energy use in 2021.

