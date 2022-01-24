The Government of Canada Announces Call for Concepts for the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2022 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting Black Canadian communities, advancing equity and diversity, and combatting different forms of racism, discrimination, and hate. As part of this commitment, the government is investing in initiatives that recognize the contributions of Black Canadians, while addressing the systemic barriers and challenges faced by Black communities in Canada that have been worsened by the pandemic.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, announced a Call for Concepts for the $200-million Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund. Building from the May 2021 consultations, this call seeks innovate ideas from Black communities to ensure the Fund meets their expectations and addresses the unique challenges they face.

Announced in Budget 2021, the Fund is dedicated to supporting Black-led charities and organizations serving youth and social initiatives and will create a sustainable source of funding to improve the social and economic outcomes in Black communities.

The Government is inviting Black-led organizations, charities, and interested Canadians to participate in this call. Information on how to participate is available at: https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/ideas-black-led-philanthropic-fund.html.

Once the community engagement process is completed, an open process will be launched shortly after. One or more Black-led foundations will be selected to manage and administer the Fund. The recipient would be responsible for managing the assets of the contributed funds to create a long-term self-sustaining source of funding for Black community organizations.

Quotes

"In Canada, diversity is a fact but inclusion is a choice. Black Canadians continue to face many systemic barriers that have only worsened due to the pandemic. The Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund will be a gamechanger for Black communities across the country, and will be a key part of helping Black-led charities and non-profit organizations in the fight against systemic anti-Black racism. By directly engaging with communities throughout the design and implementation process, we're placing their feedback at the heart of our work. We will continue to build on our progress towards a more inclusive and more equitable Canada where no one is left behind."

—The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

Quick Facts

As Minister of Diversity and Inclusion, Minister Hussen's mandate includes working with colleagues across government to continue building on the spirit of the United Nations International Decade for People of African Descent, by developing policies and projects that tackle discrimination and unconscious bias in public and private institutions, including anti-Black racism.

In May 2021, Minister Hussen engaged with over 140 stakeholders from Black communities across Canada to hear their thoughts on the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund and gather feedback on its design.

In addition to the $200-million investment in the Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund, Budget 2021 provides $100 million under the Supporting Black Canadian Communities Initiative (SBCCI).

The SBCCI will support approximately 1,300 projects to improve Black-led organizations' workplaces and community spaces.

As part of the SBCCI, the Government is also supporting the establishment of the National Institute for People of African Descent to advance initiatives that address issues affecting Black Canadians.

Under the SBCCI, the Government of Canada will create an advisory group of Black leaders from across Canada to better inform the government on the design of the program, its funding processes, as well as its ongoing engagement with organizations that play a vital role in serving Canada's Black Canadian communities.

Related Products

Call for Concepts – Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund

Associated Links

Budget 2021 – A More Equal Canada

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Arevig Afarian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, [email protected]