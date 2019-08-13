The Government of Canada announces an investment to support tourism in the RCM of Témiscouata

The Tête-du-Lac Pohénégamook Tourism Centre receives nearly $100,000 for tourism promotion in Bas-Saint-Laurent

POHÉNÉGAMOOK, QC, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps promote Canada's culture, diversity and natural beauty to the world, as well as the unique experiences it has to offer. Tourism generates significant economic benefits across the country, as one in ten jobs depends on it. This is why the Government of Canada invests in companies and products in the tourism sector.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, announced an investment of $99,999 to increase the accommodation and hospitality capacity of the Tête-du-Lac Pohénégamook Tourism Centre Inc., which will develop 95 new campsites with services. This investment is made under the Canadian Experiences Fund (CEF), which supports Canadian companies and organizations seeking to create, enhance or promote tourism products, facilities or experiences. In Quebec, the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED). This announcement was made on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie.

With the help of Government of Canada support for projects like the Tête-du-Lac Pohénégamook Tourism Centre, more Canadians and visitors to Canada will be able to experience tourism in rural regions located far away from urban centres.

This announcement follows Minister Joly's unveiling of Canada's new tourism strategy ‒ Creating Middle Class Jobs:A Federal Tourism Growth Strategy. This strategy, developed based on input from Canadians and the work of the Advisory Council on Jobs and the Visitor Economy, underscores the importance of the tourism sector as an economic driver for all communities across the country.

"Our government does not hesitate to support projects that have a positive impact on local tourism and the local economy and that further showcase the unique attractions around us. The Canadian Experiences Fund supports communities across the country, and especially in the regions, in their efforts to create and enhance tourism products, facilities and experiences. This upgrade of the Tête-du-Lac Pohénégamook Tourism Centre facilities complements the Centre's existing facilities and fits into the region's overall tourism offering. I am delighted with this tangible support for tourism in the Témiscouata RCM."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue

"These investments will enable communities and businesses in all regions of the country to develop tourism products and experiences that will attract more tourists year-round. It will help communities, large and small, tap into global tourism growth, diversify their economies and create good middle-class jobs, while showcasing the Canadian brand, which is centred on the shared values of diversity and equality."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"Innovation is not exclusive to big cities—it is taking place in all regions of Canada. This is why our regional development agencies play a key role in helping companies turn their innovations into economic growth and good-quality jobs for Canadians. Through the Canadian Experiences Fund, our government is investing in the development of our tourism sector and in the economic potential of our communities."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports over 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. 402,000 people work in the Quebec tourism industry.

tourism industry. Canada has six regional development agencies (RDAs) supporting economic development in every region of Canada .

has six regional development agencies (RDAs) supporting economic development in every region of . In Quebec , the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

, the CEF is implemented by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED). The RDAs help support Canadian innovation through the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, and in conjunction with the three flagship platforms, namely the Industrial Research Assistance Program, the Strategic Innovation Fund and the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service.

To find out more about CED and its priorities, see the 2019–2020 Departmental Plan or visit www.dec-ced.gc.ca.

