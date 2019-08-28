The Government of Canada announces an investment to support tourism in Québec

Nearly $2 million in support for the Office du tourisme de Québec to promote tourism in the Capitale-Nationale

Tourism is an inclusive sector that helps promote Canada's culture, diversity and natural beauty around the world, as well as the unique experiences it has to offer. Tourism generates significant economic benefits across the country, since one in ten jobs depends on it. This is why the Government of Canada invests in companies and products in the tourism sector.

Today, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, announced an investment of $1,920,000 over three years to support the implementation of the marketing plan for outside Quebec by the Office du tourisme de Québec. The organization will be able to improve the region's tourism draw by developing its tourism offer in order to attract a diverse clientele, including international visitors.

Through the Government of Canada's support for projects like the one announced today for the Office du tourisme de Québec, Canadians and visitors will be able to discover or rediscover the attractions of Québec and the Capitale-Nationale region and experience tourism in Quebec's various urban centres.

Quotes

"Québec already has a prominent place in Canadian tourism thanks to its unique attractions such as the magnificent Old Québec, the Ice Hotel, the Carnaval and its excellent culinary experiences. Entrepreneurs are bold and innovative in their efforts to build a strong sector that showcases the Old Capital. The investment I am announcing today will help showcase all of these attractions so the city can further grow the sector, develop new products and create good middle-class jobs."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"I am delighted with CED's investment in the Capitale-Nationale! This financial support will enable the Office du tourisme de Québec to further develop and showcase Québec's attractions and draw even more visitors to the region, which has so much to offer. I am proud that our government is honouring its commitment to promote Quebec's tourism regions, which are competing using ingenuity and creativity to offer bold products to our visitors from around the world."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Finance

"Innovation doesn't happen just in big cities: it occurs in all of Canada's regions. That's why our regional development agencies play a key role in helping companies turn their innovations into economic growth and good-quality jobs for Canadians. Our government's strategy is to give the regions of Quebec the tools to develop and promote the tourism offer in order to become destinations of choice for international travellers."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

Quick facts

Tourism represents more than 2% of Canada's gross domestic product.

gross domestic product. Tourism supports over 1.8 million jobs in Canada .

. Today's announcement is made on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for the Innovation, Science and Economic Development portfolio, which is made up of 17 federal departments and agencies, including CED and the other five regional development agencies.

The funding was allocated under CED's Quebec Economic Development Program.

The mission of the Office du tourisme de Québec is to guide and facilitate the tourism industry and to contribute actively to the industry's economic prosperity by promoting, in a coordinated and integrated manner, its marketing, its promotion (with visitors, business clients and the media), its development, the welcoming of tourists and the dissemination of information in the area.

The organization has more than 1,000 members spread across Québec, L' Ancienne-Lorette , Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures , Wendake and the RCMs of Portneuf , La Jacques-Cartier, L'Île-d'Orléans and La Côte-de-Beaupré.

