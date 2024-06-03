OTTAWA, ON, June 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada and the Public Service Alliance of Canada entered into mediated negotiations with the goal of reaching an agreement on a renewed collective agreement for the Border Services Group.

Border Services Group employees provide important services to Canadians and we are fully committed to reaching an agreement at the table that is fair for them and reasonable for taxpayers. With a shared commitment to good faith bargaining, the government is optimistic that an agreement can be reached.

We have already reached agreements with over 80% of public service employees combining a total of 17 bargaining units, and we remain committed to doing the same for the Border Services employees.

