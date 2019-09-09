The Government of Canada and the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services sign a 10-year funding contribution agreement to improve access to health services

KUUJJUAQ, QC, Sept. 9, 2019 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to supporting better access to health and wellbeing for Inuit communities.

Today, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services, is proud to announce the signing of a 10-year funding contribution agreement between Indigenous Services Canada and the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS).

This 10-year contribution agreement (2019-2029) of over $70 million ensures stable, long-term funding of health and social services for Inuit of Nunavik and provides greater autonomy in the management of federal funds. The added financial flexibility will allow the NRBHSS to better plan and deliver health services that meet the unique needs of its communities.

"We are very aware that health and access to social services are essential to the well-being of Nunavik's 14 Inuit communities. The funding provided by the Government of Canada to the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services over the next 10 years demonstrates our effort to improve the quality of life of Inuit and to develop high quality services in this northern region."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, P.C., M.P.

Minister of Indigenous Services

"I am very proud of this new agreement that will ensure both stability and flexibility for us in the use of federal funding. Our teams succeeded in demonstrating the Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services' capacity to manage and rigorously report on the use of funds intended for services to Nunavimmiut."

Minnie Grey

Executive Director of the NRBHSS

Quick Facts

The region of Nunavik occupies one third of the surface area of Québec.

Inuit of Nunavik live in 14 fly-in communities located along the coasts of Hudson Bay , Hudson Strait and Ungava Bay.

, and Ungava Bay. The NRBHSS employs approximately 135 staff.

The NRBHSS consists of the Department of Executive Management, the Department of Public Health, the Department of Planning and Programming, the Department of Administrative Services, the Department of Inuit Values and Practices, the Department of Out-of-Region Services and the Department of Regional Human-Resources Development.

