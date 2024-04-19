OUJÉ-BOUGOUMOU, QC, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region, announced the Gouvernement du Québec's support for two major projects in the Nord-du-Québec administrative region, namely the reclamation of the Mine Principale mining site and the rehabilitation of the La Grande-Rivière Airport located in Radisson. The announcement was made at the Aanischaaukamikw Cree Cultural Institute in Oujé-Bougoumou.

Mine Principale reclamation

The Gouvernement du Québec announces its intention to conclude an agreement with Construction Éconord Inc. to continue and complete the reclamation work on the Mine Principale mining site in five phases. This work will improve the quality of the environment, reduce risks to public health and safety, and help reduce environmental mining liabilities.

The various phases of work will employ between 20 and 50 people at a time and require local machinery and supplies. This will generate significant socio-economic benefits for the communities of Oujé-Bougoumou and Chibougamau. The work will also help Cree and James Bay companies gain experience and expertise.

La Grande-Rivière Airport rehabilitation

The Gouvernement du Québec is investing $32,020,800 to rehabilitate airport pavements, upgrade the drainage system, and perform other related works at the La Grande-Rivière Airport.

The rehabilitation project will maintain the airport in good condition, meet Transport Canada safety standards and meet the growing demand for diverse goods from communities and businesses operating in Nunavik. This project is essential to ensure access and security throughout northern Québec. La Grande-Rivière Airport is a crucial logistics base for transporting goods and people in the Nord-du-Québec region. In the context of the forest fires in the summer of 2023, the airport played a crucial role in evacuating people and deploying emergency crews.

Quotes:

"The reclamation of Mine Principale and the rehabilitation of the La Grande-Rivière Airport are two announcements that local communities have long awaited. I am very proud to promote these two projects, which will significantly impact the regional economy and security. Our government and its partners are listening to the needs and concerns of the region's Cree and James Bay people."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forests and Minister Responsible for the Bas-Saint-Laurent Region and the Gaspésie-Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

"The development of the Nord-du-Québec region brings together various government, industry and community partners around a shared vision of a northern territory that realizes its full potential for the benefit of its people. Therefore, we are getting closer to that vision by working together on projects that promote the region's economic vitality and the quality of life of its residents, such as the announced projects."

Jean Boulet, Minister of Labour and Minister Responsible for the Mauricie Region, the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Nord-du-Québec Region

"The investment at La Grande-Rivière Airport will ensure the safety of users, improve the efficiency of cargo transportation in Nunavik, and contribute to the economic development of our region."

Denis Lamothe, Member for Ungava and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Public Security

"This announcement is in keeping with the spirit and desire for collaboration between the communities of Oujé-Bougoumou and Chibougamau. The reclamation of Mine Principale will enable the development of expertise within our companies that will generate future business opportunities. Finally, this project will significantly impact the quality of our community's environment. Québec is the winner today in addressing environmental mining liabilities."

Manon Cyr, Mayor of Chibougamau

"The community of Oujé-Bougoumou welcomes this announcement with great enthusiasm. As we mark this important milestone, we want to pay tribute to the Wapachee family, who played a crucial role in addressing the environmental and health concerns related to Mine Principale, located on their family trapline. Their legacy fuels optimism for this project, which promises economic revitalization through job creation and expansion of local businesses, as well as meaningful environmental improvements and strengthened community health. We are certain they would have been extremely proud of this achievement."

Gaston Cooper, Chief of the Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation

"La Grande-Rivière Airport is a strategic transportation infrastructure for Québec. Its location allows it to ensure a supply of goods and commodities for northern populations. It is the main interconnection link for the workers of Hydro-Québec's La Grande complex, a logistics base for forest fire protection for the SOPFEU and an essential economic driver for the area. We thank our government for this important contribution, which will allow this airport to benefit from the safest infrastructure possible."

Alain Coulombe, CEO and Director of the Société de développement de la Baie-James

Highlights:

Construction Éconord Inc. is wholly owned by the Oujé-Bougoumou Cree Nation. The company would act as a general contractor for the work at the Mine Principale mining site.

These three-year investments for the La Grande-Rivière Airport were provided for in the Plan québécois des infrastructures 2024-2034, which was announced in March 2024 as part of Québec's budget. This is in addition to a contribution of $10 million previously received through Transport Canada's Airports Capital Assistance Program for urgent work.

