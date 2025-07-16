QUEBEC CITY, July 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Société du Plan Nord, the Société de développement de la Baie-James, and the Cree Nation Government are proud to announce their respective investments of $300,000, $250,000, and $150,000 as part of a new collaboration that will have a positive and lasting impact on the Cree entrepreneurs of Eeyou Istchee.

This initiative is part of the 2023–2028 Northern Action Plan to support Indigenous entrepreneurship and responds to the growing needs of suppliers. The objective of this agreement is to improve the ability of suppliers in this region to meet the needs of prime contractors. For the Société de développement de la Baie-James, this agreement addresses a strategic issue in its Development Plan: maximizing regional economic benefits. As part of this partnership, the Cree Nation Government is committed to hiring, supervising and supporting a business liaison specialist to help Cree contractors meet the requirements of public and private tenders.

Through this collaboration, the partners seek to maximize the efficiency of allocated resources and ensure that this initiative directly serves Cree businesses. The partners underline their commitment to pursue their efforts towards securing tangible changes on the field and improving the entrepreneurial vitality of Cree communities.

The Société du Plan Nord, the Société de développement de la Baie-James, and the Cree Nation Government are excited about this collaboration and are confident that, through their combined support, this initiative will be a true driving force of transformation for Cree businesses.

Quotes:

"The initiatives we fund through the Northern Action Plan are concrete and contribute to the vitality and economic dynamism of our communities. With this new initiative and through community collaboration, we are providing significant tools and resources to Cree businesses and organizations so they can continue to grow. The essence of this agreement contributes to the economic vitality of the region, but more importantly, it improves the quality of life for northern populations."

Maïté Blanchette Vézina, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Minister responsible for the Société du Plan Nord and the Société de développement de la Baie-James

"This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering Cree entrepreneurs and strengthening economic opportunities in Eeyou Istchee. With specialized tools and a dedicated business liaison specialist, local businesses can better navigate procurement and seize new opportunities. Investing in local resources fosters long-term success and sustainable growth for future generations."

Davey Bobbish, Executive Director, Cree Nation Government

"I'm proud that Société du Plan Nord is supporting Indigenous entrepreneurship through this inspiring partnership, as outlined in the Northern Action Plan. Moreover, this project will contribute to nurturing the talents and ambitions of Cree entrepreneurs, enabling them and their regional partners to claim their fair share of public and private markets in Eeyou Istchee."

Patrick Beauchesne, President and Chief Executive Officer, Société du Plan Nord

"This agreement marks a turning point in the development of Cree entrepreneurship. By supporting local initiatives and providing targeted resources, we are helping to strengthen the economic autonomy of the communities. At the Société de développement de la Baie-James, we are proud to play a key role in this effort, which paves the way for a prosperous and sustainable future for Baie-James."

Alain Coulombe, President and CEO of the Société de développement de la Baie-James

About the Société du Plan Nord

The Société du Plan Nord's mission is to support a systematic and organized growth of Quebec's northern territory in line with a perspective of sustainable development. The Société du Plan Nord is the principal body in the implementation of the government of Quebec's Northern Action Plan 2023–2028.

About the Société de développement de la Baie-James

Established in 1971 under the James Bay Region Development Act, the SDBJ aims to promote economic development, sustainable development and exploitation of natural resources–excluding hydroelectric resources under Hydro-Québec's mandate–within the Baie-James territory. In particular, it has the capacity to initiate and support projects aimed at these objectives and participate in them.

About the Cree Nation Government

The Cree Nation Government carries out governmental and administrative functions on behalf of the Cree Nation. Both entities share the same members, board of directors, and governance structures, and they are managed as a single entity.

