QUEBEC CITY, Aug. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to ban open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest because of the current conditions. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in a ban that takes effect starting tomorrow, August 6, at 8 a.m.

The areas affected by this measure are the following RCMs and territories:

CÔTE-NORD : Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96) - for its portion south of the 51st parallel, Sept-Rivières (971) - for its portion south of the 51st parallel, Minganie (981) - including Anticosti Island, Le Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent (982).

Consult the map of the target territory

Three fires are currently active in Quebec. Since the start of the protection season, 264 forest fires have affected 16,951 hectares in intensive protection zones.

Everyone must collaborate to make sure that the ban on open fires in the forest is respected. This measure is intended to limit the risk of forest fires. Pursuant to section 239 of the Sustainable Forest Management Act (chapter A-18.1), any person who contravenes an order prohibiting open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest or any other action taken by the Minister is liable, in addition to the payment of the costs, to a fine.

Source :

Service de la prévention et des communications de la SOPFEU

Information :

Refer to the regional distribution of territories: sopfeu.qc.ca/porte-parole

Siège social Stéphane Caron 418 871-3341 East Region Isabelle Gariépy 418 295-2300 Centre Region Josée Poitras 418 275-6400 West Region Melanie Morin 819 449-4271



SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts