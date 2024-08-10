QUÉBEC, Aug. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts has decided to lift the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest. This decision, taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU), therefore results in the complete lift of the ban starting today, on August 10, at 9h. This measure was in effect since August 5th.

Provincial summary

There are currently 3 fires in activity, but firefighting operations are progressing rapidly, with all fires under control. Since the start of the protection season, 275 fires have affected 16 953.4 hectares of forest.

Source : Service de la prévention et des communications de la SOPFEU Information : Consult the regional breakdown of territories : sopfeu.qc.ca/porte-parole Toutes les régions : Josée Poitras 418 275-6400



SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts