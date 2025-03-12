LAVAL, QC, March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Residents of several regions in Quebec will benefit from expanded access to active transportation options with an investment of more than $17.3 million from the federal government which will help implement 13 projects across the province.

A federal investment of more than $10.2 million will help the City of Laval to transform a section of Saint-Martin Boulevard, a major artery used daily by over 30,000 people, into a safer, greener, and more resilient urban corridor. Safety will be enhanced for all road users through the renewal of sidewalks and the physical separation of existing bike lanes. Additionally, new strategic connections totaling 4.3 km, between Montée Champagne and 100th Avenue, will further strengthen Laval's transportation network. With the planting of 525 trees and the creation of more than 15,000 m² of green buffer zones, these new developments will improve quality of life and promote active transportation in Quebec's third-largest city.

The municipality of Grenville will receive $502,437 to develop a new 510 meter pedestrian and cycling path, connecting the urban core to businesses on Maple Street/Route 344, allowing residents to travel without using their vehicles. Furthermore, two existing sections totaling 280 meters will be redeveloped to improve access to sports facilities and repair damage caused by time.

Federal funding of $406,672 will also enable the City of Granby to implement an active transportation project on its territory. A 3.75 meter-wide multifunctional path will be built north of Route 139, facilitating travel for cyclists, walkers, and inline skating enthusiasts.

The funding announced today supports Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy by expanding networks of trails, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges, in addition to supporting active transportation planning and stakeholder engagement activities.

"This investment of more than $17.3 million demonstrates our commitment to modern and sustainable infrastructure that directly benefits communities in Quebec. By promoting active mobility, user safety, and the greening of our living environments, we are building more inclusive, dynamic, and resilient cities in the face of today's environmental and urban challenges. Together, we are creating more pleasant living spaces where families, seniors, and workers can move safely while encouraging healthier and more sustainable modes of transport."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant

"The pedestrian and cycling development project in Grenville perfectly illustrates our commitment to promoting more sustainable and accessible modes of transportation. By providing citizens with a safe and practical alternative for getting around, we are contributing to local vitality while reducing environmental impact. These investments enhance accessibility to services and encourage active commuting, while supporting community development in the region."

Stéphane Lauzon, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Citizens' Services and Member of Parliament for Argenteuil—La Petite-Nation

"By transforming this major corridor in Laval, we are not only beautifying the neighborhood, but we are also creating a safer and more resilient living environment in the face of climate change. The 12 kilometers of landscaped curbs and the 525 new trees will retain the equivalent of an Olympic-sized swimming pool of water during heavy rainfall, thus reducing pressure on the sewer system. This $10.2 million investment from the federal government and $29 million from the City of Laval will have a tangible impact on the quality of life for thousands of Laval residents."

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $17,351,321 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF).

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

Applications from eligible Indigenous applicants and applicants located in the territories are currently being accepted under the Active Transportation Fund's Capital Project stream until April 9, 2025 . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html.

until . For more information, please visit https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/trans/index-eng.html. In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide $400 million to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. The National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable, healthy, active, and sustainable travel options.

Investing in active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating employment opportunities, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, ensuring equitable access to services and opportunities, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The new Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities. The CPTF supports transit and active transportation investments in three streams: Metro Region Agreements, Baseline Funding, and Targeted Funding. Visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website for more information.

for more information. The federal government also recently launched its new Active Transportation Online Hub . This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada , and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

