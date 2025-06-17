WATSON LAKE, YT, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Investing in green energy infrastructure is vital to building cleaner and more sustainable northern communities. With a joint investment of more than $28.6 million from the federal government, the Government of Yukon and First Kaska Utilities LP, the Sādę Solar Initiative project will significantly reduce diesel use for power generation in Watson Lake.

This project will construct a 2.85MW solar power plant combined with a battery energy storage system that will connect to the existing micro-grid in Watson Lake, which is currently powered by diesel generators. The plant, located within the asserted traditional territory of the Liard First Nation (LFN), will be brought online in two stages to maintain grid stability and manage power fluctuations. Additional works include preparing the site for solar panel installation and upgrading the access road to support a high volume of transport trucks during the construction period.

When running at full capacity in the peak season, the plant will provide more energy than peak loads, allowing for full generator off time. The solar energy produced is expected to replace more than 24 percent of the diesel-generated power in Watson Lake, ultimately reducing diesel consumption by approximately 1,020,300 litres and cutting GHG emissions by 3,509 tonnes annually. This initiative is also expected to have economic benefits for LFN, allowing them to generate revenues by selling surplus power to the grid operator, while creating jobs and training opportunities.

"The federal government is proud to support this important Indigenous-led energy project in Watson Lake. The Sādę Solar Initiative will make a significant impact on the community by reducing its dependency on diesel with a cleaner and renewable source of power. This will help northern communities become more sustainable and affordable places to live, while ensuring reliable energy is available for years to come."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for the Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The Sādę' Renewable Energy solar farm project provides meaningful economic development potential for the Liard First Nation and is a great step in reducing pollution and advancing economic reconciliation. The project is to be the largest solar Indigenous-led energy project in the Canadian North and is another example of how successful partnership with Indigenous Peoples ensures Canada can become a clean, affordable, reliable energy superpower."

The Honourable Tim Hodgson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"By supporting projects like the Sādę Solar Initiative in Watson Lake, we are championing Indigenous-led climate solutions in northern communities and beyond. Investments through the Low Carbon Economy Indigenous Leadership Fund empower communities to make greener energy choices while creating long-lasting economic opportunities."

The Honourable Julie Dabrusin, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Congratulations to Kaska Utilities and Liard First Nation on breaking ground for the Sādę Solar Initiative today. This project is a significant step forward in reducing diesel-dependence for the community of Watson Lake, supporting climate change mitigation and energy security goals for the territory. I look forward to continued collaboration on Indigenous-led energy solutions throughout the Yukon."

John Streicker, Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources and Minister responsible for Yukon Development Corporation, Government of Yukon

"This is not just an investment in infrastructure, but an investment in our people and our future. Through First Kaska Utilities Ltd., we are demonstrating what Indigenous leadership in the clean energy sector can look like—visionary, self-determined, and grounded in our traditional values."

Jasper Lamouelle, CEO of First Kaska Utilities Ltd.

The Government of Canada is investing $28,600,000 towards the Sādę Initiative project. The First Kaska Utilities LP will also be providing their support. The federal government is providing $18,000,000 through the Arctic Energy Fund of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, $5,000,000 through the Indigenous Leadership Fund, and $5,600,000 through the Clean Energy For Remote and Rural Communities Program.

is investing towards the Sādę Initiative project. The First Kaska Utilities LP will also be providing their support. The Arctic Energy Fund of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program supports energy security in communities in the North, including Indigenous communities, by investing in upgrades to existing fossil fuel-based energy systems, as well as supplementing or replacing these systems with renewable energy options.

Infrastructure Program supports energy security in communities in the North, including Indigenous communities, by investing in upgrades to existing fossil fuel-based energy systems, as well as supplementing or replacing these systems with renewable energy options. Launched in 2018, the Clean Energy For Remote and Rural Communities Program is a key part of Canada's efforts to reduce the reliance of rural and remote communities on diesel fuel for heat and power. With an overall funding commitment of $453 million until 2027, the program has supported over 200 renewable energy demonstration, deployment and capacity building projects to date across Canada .

efforts to reduce the reliance of rural and remote communities on diesel fuel for heat and power. With an overall funding commitment of until 2027, the program has supported over 200 renewable energy demonstration, deployment and capacity building projects to date across . The Indigenous Leadership Fund supports climate action by Indigenous peoples. The program funds up to $180 million towards Indigenous-owned and Indigenous-led renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon heating projects across Canada .

towards Indigenous-owned and Indigenous-led renewable energy, energy efficiency, and low-carbon heating projects across . The Government of Yukon administers the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and collaborates with all orders of government to build infrastructure across the Yukon .

