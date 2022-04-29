The Federal and Provincial Governments Support Creation of New Affordable Housing for over 130 Families in St. John's

ST. JOHN'S, NL, April 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home.

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, the Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador, and the Honourable Bernard Davis, Minister of Environment & Climate Change, announced $20.2 million to support the construction of 132 affordable housing options in St. John's.

Of this, the federal government is investing over $10.9 million under the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) and over 5.3 million, which is equally cost shared by the federal and provincial, through the federal-provincial bilateral agreement under the National Housing Strategy (NHS). Finally, The Gathering Place is providing a $4.0 million contribution.

With part of this total funding, the Gathering Place will operate 56 supportive housing units and 40 low-barrier emergency shelter beds, which will help address the need for housing and supportive services to assist individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The remaining funding will enable the construction of 36 new homes which will be operated by the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation. This investment will expand affordable housing options for individuals and families in low-income, which includes women and women with children, seniors, Indigenous persons, youth, persons with disabilities and those experiencing homelessness.

New investments under the Rapid Housing Initiative will create thousands of good jobs in the housing and construction sector, grow the middle class, and build back stronger communities while getting us closer to our goal of eliminating chronic homelessness in Canada.

Quotes:

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. This is why, through the National Housing Strategy, we are providing a helping hand to those who are at risk of homelessness in St. John's. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Newfoundland and Labrador needs more affordable housing. Budget 2022 makes it a priority. Because around here, we look out for one another. And everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home." - The Honourable Seamus O'Regan, Minister of Labour and Member of Parliament for St. John's South-Mount Pearl

"Thanks to today's announcement, we are providing a chance to members of our community who are struggling. Having access to safe, supportive and affordable homes will help bring a positive change to their lives and to the community. Through this collaboration with the province, we are helping to ensure that all people in St. John's and across our province have safe and affordable housing that enables them to thrive." – Joanne Thompson, Member of Parliament for St. John's East

"We recognize that having a safe and affordable home is vital to helping individuals and families build a stable and secure future. This significant investment will allow for a very welcome expansion of supportive and affordable housing in the St. John's area. Today's announcement highlights the strength of working together with our federal and community partners to build stronger and healthier communities." – The Honourable Andrew Furey, Premier of Newfoundland and Labrador

"Access to safe and affordable housing is a key social determinant of health and underpins social and economic inclusivity. As a government, we remain committed to addressing the diverse housing needs in our province – from those at risk of or experiencing homelessness to individuals and families facing challenges with housing affordability." - Honourable John G. Abbott, Minister of Children, Seniors and Social Development, Minister Responsible for the Newfoundland and Labrador Housing Corporation

"Through its everyday work with people who are facing systemic and societal barriers and far too often experience exclusion and discrimination, The Gathering Place has heard the plea for more supportive and affordable housing units and for a permanent low barrier emergency shelter. This partnership announced today shows that we have truly heard the voices of the Guests and other persons at risk of homelessness in our community. With a generous gift of two million dollars from Patrick O'Callaghan and Paula Bouchier, and the support of the federal and provincial governments, the dream of more support for persons without safe, stable, and permanent homes is being realized." – Sister Elizabeth Davis, RSM, Board Chair, The Gathering Place

Quick facts:

The RHI is a $2.5 billion program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing.

program to help address urgent housing needs of vulnerable Canadians, especially in the context of COVID-19, through the rapid construction of over 10,000 units of affordable housing. To ensure that more affordable housing can be built quickly, Budget 2022 proposes to provide $1.5 billion over two years, starting in 2022 - 23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative.

over two years, starting in 2022 - 23, to extend the Rapid Housing Initiative. This new funding is expected to create at least 6,000 new affordable housing units, with at least 25 per cent of funding going towards women-focused housing projects.

Units are intended to be constructed within 12 months of when funding is provided to program applicants (with some exceptions), with units in the North and in special access communities intended to be constructed within 18 months.

The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people under the NHS, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, veterans, LGBTQ2 individuals, racialized and Black Canadians, and recent immigrants or refugees.

Signed in 2019, the federal-provincial bilateral agreement under the NHS is $345 million investment that includes $172.5 million from the Government of Canada and $172.5 million from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador .

The Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy is an ambitious, 10-year plan that will invest over $72 billion to give more Canadians a place to call home.

