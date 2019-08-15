The endless adventure of #DoorsOpenOntario continues this fall over 8 weekends and 25 events!

TORONTO, Aug. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - Looking for road trip inspiration, to check out the great outdoors or to discover the amazing architecture of the province this fall? You're in luck! Doors Open Ontario, the annual program that lets you look behind the scenes of buildings, gardens and other historic places across Ontario, is gearing up for the fall season!

Following a successful spring season, with 12 events between April and June, there are 25 communities ready to open their doors to Ontario, starting with Aurora on August 17 and Cornwall and Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry counties on August 17 and 18. Twenty-two other communities across Ontario open their doors on weekends from September 8 to October 26. And the best part – it's all free!

In addition to community events, the Ontario Heritage Trust is also hosting a special Doors Open Ontario event at the Rankine Generating Station in Niagara Falls on October 26, in partnership with the Niagara Parks Commission. Visitors will have a rare opportunity to tour the spectacular historic power generating station. Stay tuned for more information!

Doors Open Ontario is a program of the Ontario Heritage Trust, an agency of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport. It has been recognized again this year as one of the Top 100 Festivals and Events in Ontario.

Quick Facts:

Doors Open Ontario 2019 is featuring approximately 900 sites in 37 events across Ontario .

. Since the first Doors Open Ontario in 2002, 8.6 million people have participated.

Since 2002, Doors Open Ontario has contributed an estimated $129 million to local economies while highlighting the heritage of communities across the province.

Doors Open Ontario 2019 list of events

Location Date Aurora August 17 Belleville September 21 Brampton September 28 Burlington September 28 Carleton Place September 21 Cornwall and SDG Counties August 17-18 Dutton Dunwich NEW October 20 Grimsby September 21 Halton Region September 28-29 Highlands East September 14-15 Kawartha Lakes September 8 Lambton County September 28 Lincoln October 5 London September 14-15 Markham September 7 Mississauga-Streetsville September 14 Niagara Falls, Doors Open Ontario presents:

Rankine Generating Station NEW October 26 Oxford-Woodstock October 5 Quinte West September 14 Simcoe County September 21 Smith Falls September 14 St. Marys September 28 St. Thomas October 5 Waterloo Region September 21 Whitchurch-Stouffville June 1

