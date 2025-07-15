GUELPH, ON, July 15, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ontario Heritage Trust, alongside the Guelph Black Heritage Society, has unveiled a new provincial plaque to the Guelph British Methodist Episcopal (BME) Church. This new provincial plaque tells the story of this building and how it fulfilled the spiritual and social needs of its congregation and Guelph's historical Black community. It was a meeting place, a safe haven and a symbol of freedom.

People of African descent have resided in Guelph and Wellington County since the area was settled in the late 1820s. Black families in Upper Canada established homesteads, worked in a range of occupations and developed institutions of community life. In Guelph, the first Black congregation was formed in the 1850s. By the time of Confederation, the Black community had grown such that church services, once held in the private homes of worshippers, required a new public space. A wooden chapel was built in 1870, and the cornerstone of this limestone structure was laid in 1880.

The BME Church became the centre of Guelph's Black community. Along with religious services, the church hosted programs and events that provided support and social opportunities that helped to teach life skills and literacy. Its story represents the resilience, drive and vision of Guelph's Black community and encompasses the long history of Black settlement in Guelph, in Wellington County and in Ontario.

"This new provincial plaque to the British Methodist Episcopal Church, a cherished cultural landmark, is a tribute to the voices that history tried to silence. By preserving and celebrating our shared heritage, we ensure that future generations understand the struggles and triumphs that shaped our community." — Denise Francis, Guelph Black Heritage Society

"The Guelph British Methodist Episcopal Church stands as a powerful symbol of perseverance, faith and community. This new provincial plaque pays tribute to those who built a place of refuge, belonging and hope in the face of adversity," said Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "As we commemorate this historic site, we commend the Ontario Heritage Trust for its ongoing efforts to preserve our shared heritage and recognize the vital contributions of Ontario's Black communities."

"The Guelph British Methodist Episcopal Church stands as a testament to the enduring strength of Ontario's Black communities. For generations, it was more than a place of worship — it was a cornerstone of civic and spiritual life. The Ontario Heritage Trust is honoured to commemorate its legacy with a provincial plaque." — John Ecker, Chair, Ontario Heritage Trust

The plaque text reads as follows:

GUELPH BRITISH METHODIST EPISCOPAL CHURCH

A testament to the resilience of the Black community, the Guelph British Methodist Episcopal (BME) Church was established in the 1850s by freedom seekers and free Blacks. Many had resided in Wellington County since the 1820s, moving from the Queen's Bush area to the Essex-Nottingham neighbourhood of Guelph's welcoming English Methodist community. The growing congregation raised funds to purchase land in 1869 and built a wooden chapel here in 1870. In 1880, they laid the cornerstone and began construction of this limestone chapel. By 1881, Guelph's Black population numbered 107; the majority resided near the church. Throughout its history, this church played a key role as a meeting place for the Black community, fulfilling the spiritual and social needs of the congregation, providing a safe haven and representing a symbol of freedom. Over the years, ministers included Junius Roberts, Samuel R. Drake, Solomon Lucas and Mabel "Addie" Aylestock — the first female BME minister. In 1975, the church closed due to declining attendance yet reopened from 1994-2009. In 2012, the Guelph Black Heritage Society purchased the church, which continues to service the broader community, while honouring the church's heritage. It is an important symbol of the history of the Black Methodist tradition and long history of Black settlement in Ontario.

The plaque is now permanently installed in front of the church, today known as Heritage Hall, and is available for public viewing.

Learn more

Find out more about the Ontario Heritage Trust and the Provincial Plaque Program.

Stay connected

Follow the Ontario Heritage Trust on Facebook, X, Bluesky, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube. Subscribe to the Heritage Matters ... more! e-newsletter. #ONheritage

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Trust is committed to preserving our cultural and natural heritage and ensuring its continued relevance for future generations. We are working towards an Ontario where heritage is not only preserved and valued, but is celebrated, enjoyed and used as a source of inspiration. The Trust will be a beacon in an Ontario where heritage is preserved, protected and promoted in ways that are sources of pride for all Ontarians.

SOURCE Ontario Heritage Trust

For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact David Leonard, Senior Marketing and Communications Specialist, at 437-246-9065 or [email protected].