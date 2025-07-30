DRESDEN, ON, July 30, 2025 /CNW/ - On Saturday, August 2, visit the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History, operated by the Ontario Heritage Trust, for an Emancipation Day celebration of hope and freedom commemorating the end of slavery in Canada on August 1, 1834.

This year's program theme, Pressed, Poured, Plated and Played, celebrates how Black culture is shared and experienced across generations through crafts, drinks, food and music. Visitors can use a letterpress to make a souvenir bookmark, enjoy a beer poured by Black-owned Mascot Brewery, sample West-African food from Yaya's Kitchen and listen and dance to musical performances throughout the day.

"Emancipation Day is a powerful reminder of the strength, resilience, and enduring legacy of Black communities in Ontario, across Canada and around the world," said Graham McGregor, Minister of Citizenship and Multiculturalism. "Events like this one at the Josiah Henson Museum offers an opportunity to honour the past, celebrate cultural expression, and reaffirm our commitment to building a stronger province for all. I encourage everyone to take part in this important day of reflection, learning, and celebration."

"On Emancipation Day, we are reminded of the struggle for freedom and the courage that it required. The Josiah Henson Museum's celebration reinforces the importance of pursuing freedom, justice and human rights in Ontario's heritage." — John Ecker, Chair of the Board of Directors for the Ontario Heritage Trust

This year, the event will run from 11 a.m. through 2 p.m. The full schedule of events is as follows:

11:05 a.m. — Marque Smith piano performance

Enjoy a soulful performance of ragtime and jazz renditions of historically significant songs by acclaimed pianist Marque Smith.

11:25 a.m. — Dr. Claudine Bonner author talk

A leading scholar in Black Canadian history, Dr. Bonner discusses her upcoming book, The Black Press: A Shadowed Canadian Tradition.

11:45 a.m. — Artists in Motion (AIM) dance performance

Watch this powerful multidisciplinary dance showcasing Afro, hip-hop and contemporary styles.

11:55 a.m. — Yaya's Kitchen food demonstration and sampling

Taste the flavours of northern Nigeria and the Sahel. Maryam and Malvin Wright bring curated cuisine to the Emancipation Day festivities.

12:25 p.m. — Remarks

12:35 p.m. — Lunch break

Visitors can explore the site and purchase food from Beef Meatz Bun or Truckn' Mama's food trucks.

1:25 p.m. — Farley Flex inspirational talk

A prominent Black figure in Canada's music industry, Flex has launched careers, opened doors and used his platform as a Canadian Idol judge and promoter to elevate diverse voices in entertainment.

1:40 p.m. — Garnetta Cromwell & DaGroovmasters live music performance

Get ready to dance! Garnetta Cromwell and her band DaGroovmasters electrify the crowd with their R&B, soul and funk. Their feel-good rhythms bring energy, joy and celebration to every audience.

Emancipation Day is supported by RBC.

About the Ontario Heritage Trust

The Trust is committed to preserving our cultural and natural heritage and ensuring its continued relevance for future generations. We are working towards an Ontario where heritage is not only preserved and valued, but is celebrated, enjoyed and used as a source of inspiration. The Trust will be a beacon in an Ontario where heritage is preserved, protected and promoted in ways that are sources of pride for all Ontarians.

About the Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History

The Josiah Henson Museum of African-Canadian History is owned and operated by the Ontario Heritage Trust. This site celebrates the life and work of Reverend Josiah Henson and explores the history of the Underground Railroad in Ontario. The museum provides a space to discuss the legacy of slavery and racism and the enduring pursuit for social justice. Visit our website to learn more.

