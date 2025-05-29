TORONTO, May 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Discover Ontario's heritage by exploring an Ontario Heritage Trust site as part of your summer adventures! The Trust offers museums, natural sites and programs to help uncover local gems, explore the past and connect with your community and province.

The Trust operates two of Ontario's many intriguing museums and both are now open for the 2025 season — the Josiah Henson Museum of African Canadian History in Dresden and Fulford Place in Brockville. The Josiah Henson Museum shares the stories of people of African descent and their contributions to Canadian culture and society. It is located at the historical home of famed freedom-seeker Josiah Henson. Fulford Place is a grand mansion, built between 1899 and 1901, offering a rare glimpse of the luxurious lifestyle of another era. In Toronto, you can take a tour of the Elgin and Winter Garden Theatres, the last operating double decker theatres in the world and a National Historic Site.

If getting out into nature is more your speed, the Cheltenham Badlands site is also open for the season. This out-of-this-world landscape, formed at the bottom of an ancient sea 450 million years ago, is located just outside of the Greater Toronto Area. today to explore one of Southern Ontario's most iconic and unusual natural heritage landmarks.

And thanks to the Trust, admission to the Josiah Henson Museum, Fulford Place and the Cheltenham Badlands is completely free on Ontario Day, this Sunday June 1! This special occasion is an opportunity to remember, celebrate and educate future generations about the significant roles that Ontario and Ontarians have played, and continue to play, in Canada.

As always, Doors Open Ontario continues to offer free access to historical treasures in communities provincewide. Take a weekend adventure with the whole family to Doors Open Whitchurch Stouffville on June 7, peer behind the scenes in our nation's capital at Doors Open Ottawa on June 7 and 8 or discover some charming Ontario small towns at Doors Open Loyalist Township on June 14. After a short break following Doors Open Owen Sound on June 21, Doors Open Ontario starts up again in early August with 22 more events to come through the end of October! Plan your adventure by visiting doorsopenontario.on.ca.

For more information about the Ontario Heritage Trust, contact David Leonard at 437-246-9065 or [email protected].