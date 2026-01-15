Sun Life data exposes unique long-term planning challenges for Canadians with diabetes

1 in 3 respondents say living with diabetes makes it hard to save for the future

28% delayed major life goals because of their condition

Only 42% feel comfortable discussing their diabetes-related needs with a financial professional

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Sun Life survey data sheds light on the financial challenges faced by Canadians living with diabetes and the unique needs of those navigating life with a chronic health condition. The data from 500 respondents, collected by Element54 on behalf of Sun Life, signals that when health and wealth intersect, it can feel overwhelming to balance current needs with long-term planning. Over three million Canadians are living with Type 2 diabetes1 and one in three survey respondents say that living with the illness makes it hard to save for the future.

"These findings serve as a wake-up call. They underscore the complex relationship between health and finances, particularly for those managing chronic conditions like diabetes," said Rowena Chan, President, Sun Life Financial Distributors (Canada) Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Retail Advice & Solutions. "They also highlight the critical need for a more integrated approach to financial planning that considers a person's overall health and well-being."

Holistic health and financial conversations

The survey also reveals significant knowledge gaps and communications barriers surrounding chronic conditions. Only 10 per cent of respondents know about diabetes tax benefits, and younger individuals, women and those with lower household income are less likely to feel comfortable discussing their health with a financial advisor. Stigma and fear of judgment are also key barriers preventing people living with diabetes from discussing health-related needs when consulting a financial professional.

"As someone who lives with diabetes, I understand how difficult it can be to talk openly about your health," said Joseph Taylor, Sun Life advisor. "The connection between health and financial planning isn't always obvious, but the reality is that many Clients managing a chronic condition have unique spending and saving circumstances. It's critical that we have conversations around health and financial planning as an integrated process – and one that's simple, accessible and holistic."

No matter where an individual is in their life journey, it is important that they feel empowered to live their healthiest life. Last year Sun Life launched Term Insurance for Diabetes, an industry-first product designed to empower Canadians living with diabetes to help make health and financial decisions on their terms. This comprehensive life insurance product was designed to address an unmet need for Canadians and offers a higher chance of approval and affordable premiums. Sun Life also offers the Sun Life Diabetes Care Program for individuals looking for more guidance with their diabetes care.

Navigating the mental and physical toll

Diabetes can impact both physical and mental health, touching many aspects of daily life. Still, with the right support and management, individuals can thrive while keeping their condition under control. Sun Life's Diabetes Care Program has helped many participants. Over three-quarters (76 per cent) of people who completed the program have seen improvements to their A1C and almost half (40 per cent) have achieved an A1C range where deprescribing could be considered2.

There's also a link between diabetes and other chronic conditions, such as heart disease, kidney problems, and mental health challenges. By taking a comprehensive approach to care, including lifestyle modifications, regular monitoring, and access to support services, many of these risks can be mitigated.

"Living with diabetes shouldn't mean putting your life goals on hold," added Chan. "By offering a full spectrum of support that takes a holistic view of health and finances, Sun Life is empowering Canadians living with diabetes to take control of their futures."

Sun Life is on a committed journey to support diabetes awareness and solutions for Canadians. Since 2012, the company has committed more than $60 million to diabetes globally to support and promote education, awareness, and research efforts into the prevention of type 2 diabetes and its related complications.

For more information on Sun Life's diabetes resources, visit www.sunlife.ca/en/health/diabetes/.



*Diabetes Care Program is offered through the Online Pharmacy, by Pillway, and is currently not available to Quebec residents

1Diabetes Canada

2 Sun Life report, https://www.sunlife.ca/content/dam/sunlife/regional/canada/documents/gb/ltd-claim-trends-report-tl1185.pdf

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Canada