Confident and knowledgeable group retirement savings plan members typically save 86 per cent more than those with low confidence and literacy

Thirty per cent of plan members have both high confidence and strong financial literacy

Women contribute 21 per cent less than men to group retirement plans

TORONTO, Dec. 1, 2025 /CNW/ - A new report from Sun Life uncovers a 'confidence paradox' in how Canadians approach retirement planning and investment decisions. The Member Mindsets, Motivations and Metrics report found that financial confidence, not just financial knowledge, plays a critical role in saving for retirement. The data collected by Ipsos, on behalf of Sun Life, offers valuable insights into the attitudes and behaviours of over 1,900 surveyed plan members who participated in a Sun Life workplace savings plan in Canada.

Key findings from the report include:

The power of confidence. Highly confident savers put away 64 per cent more of their income than their less confident peers, while individuals with higher literacy saved only 12 per cent more than those with lower literacy.

Highly confident savers put away 64 per cent more of their income than their less confident peers, while individuals with higher literacy saved only 12 per cent more than those with lower literacy. Confidence and financial literacy: the dynamic duo. About one-third (30 per cent) of plan members who were surveyed have both high confidence and strong financial literacy. These plan members saved almost four times their income, while those with low confidence and literacy saved only 2.1 times, nearly an 86 per cent difference.

About one-third (30 per cent) of plan members who were surveyed have both high confidence and strong financial literacy. These plan members saved almost four times their income, while those with low confidence and literacy saved only 2.1 times, nearly an 86 per cent difference. Pronounced gender differences. Men are more likely to be high-confidence investors, while women tend to be more cautious. Women contribute 21 per cent less than men to group retirement plans, despite generally needing to fund longer retirements with less savings and facing more health challenges. Notably, 36 per cent of women also avoid financial advice due to insufficient savings, perpetuating a cycle that undermines long-term wealth building.

The data also reveals a concerning 'advice gap' where the most confident, knowledgeable investors are more likely to work with financial advisors, while cautious investors, who may benefit most from professional guidance, are more likely to turn to friends and family for advice.

"An 86 per cent difference in savings is staggering," said Dave Jones, Senior Vice-President, Group Retirement Services, Sun Life. "This isn't just a stat, this confidence paradox is a wake-up call. We must go beyond education and help Canadians build the confidence they need to take control of their financial futures."

The report also revealed that workplace retirement savings plans have become an essential financial foundation, with over half (52 per cent) of respondents stating they count on workplace savings plans being their main source of retirement income. With this, there are opportunities to enhance workplace savings plans to maximize their impact:

90 per cent of members surveyed contribute enough to capture their full employer match, demonstrating the power of this incentive.

70 per cent of members surveyed want access to financial advisors for holistic retirement planning through their workplace plans.

Automatic plan features like auto-enrolment and auto-escalation are highly valued by members surveyed, with nearly 80 per cent expressing interest in these options.

"Workplace savings plans are filling a crucial gap for Canadians' long-term financial security. Simplified plan design, targeted communication strategies and accessible financial guidance make a measurable difference. Employers have an opportunity to boost financial confidence and literacy by playing a pivotal role in helping Canadians achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives," said Jones.

Read the full report to learn more about the mindsets, motivations and behaviours of over 1,900 surveyed Sun Life plan members.

These are the findings of an Ipsos survey conducted on behalf of Sun Life that was fielded between July 21 and August 11, 2025. A total of 1,981 Sun Life plan members aged 25-75 participated in the survey.

