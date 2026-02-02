TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") today announced the launch of two new exchange-traded series, (the "ETF series") strengthening its ETF series lineup and providing more options for Canadians. The following ETF series will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange at the market open today. Each fund has closed the initial offering of ETF series units, and details of the two funds offering ETF series units are provided below:

Fund Name Ticker Symbol Management Fee SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol Global Fund – ETF Series* SBLG 0.50 % SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol International Fund – ETF Series* SBLI 0.50 %

*Effective January 12, 2026, the Sun Life MFS Low Volatility Global Equity Fund was renamed SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol Global Fund, and the Sun Life MFS Low Volatility International Equity Fund was renamed SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol International Fund. Their investment objectives and strategies remain unchanged.

SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol Global Fund – ETF Series (TSX: SBLG) seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation with low volatility by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of issuers located anywhere in the world, or indirectly by investing in mutual funds (including exchange-traded funds) that invest primarily in such securities.

SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol International Fund – ETF Series (TSX: SBLI) seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation with low volatility by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities of issuers outside Canada and the United States, or indirectly by investing in mutual funds (including exchange-traded funds) that primarily invest in such securities.

The introduction of these new ETF series represents another enhancement to the two MFS Blended Research Low Vol funds, building on the recently announced management fee reductions. Both funds were also renamed to better reflect the proprietary Blended Research approach used by Sun Life Global Investments' sub-advisor, MFS Investment Management (MFS).

Introduction to MFS Blended Research®

MFS Blended Research® is a differentiated investment approach that seamlessly integrates the strengths of both fundamental research and quantitative research that is intended to build more informed and resilient portfolios. By combining these two complementary disciplines, the approach provides MFS with a fuller understanding of the investable universe and supports stronger long-term decision making.

"Evolving our lineup with this new low volatility ETF series, integrating the strengths of both fundamental and quantitative research gives Canadian investors more ways to invest," said Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions at Sun Life Canada. "We continue to innovate to provide diversified and resilient solutions to help Canadians navigate uncertainty and feel confident in their long-term financial security."

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies. Sun Life Global Investments offers Canadians diverse investment solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. For more information, visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE), and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

