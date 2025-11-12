Sun Life's recent annuity buy-in transactions secure pension benefits for over 700 former Fraser Papers Inc. employees

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX: SLF) (NYSE: SLF) announced the successful completion of two annuity buy-in transactions totalling $114 million with the Board of Trustees of the two New Brunswick shared risk plans for former employees of Fraser Papers Inc.

Advised by Paul Chang Consulting, this deal marks a turning point and eliminates further uncertainty for former Fraser Papers employees, whose pensions were impacted when the company filed for creditor protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in 2009. The new agreement enables the termination of the shared risk plans and brings the CCAA process to an end for these plan members.

"We're proud to have played a role in helping secure benefits for Fraser Papers' plan members," said Mathieu Tessier, Vice-President, Client Relationships & Innovation, Defined Benefit Solutions, Sun Life. "This transaction showcases our commitment to developing solutions that protect pensioners, even in the most challenging circumstances."

This partnership allowed for a tailored approach that maximized benefit levels and optionality for plan members and required careful collaboration between Sun Life, the two Boards of Trustees, and their consultant.

"Paul Chang Consulting's expert advice to our Board has been instrumental in obtaining the desired result for our plan members in a timely and efficient manner," said Paul McKinley, Board Chairman, Fraser Salaried Pension Plan. "We appreciate the excellent cooperation and flexibility that Sun Life demonstrated throughout this process."

Going forward, Sun Life will ensure uninterrupted payment of monthly pensions, providing peace of mind and financial security for plan members.

While this transaction secures benefits for former Fraser Papers employees, it also demonstrates Sun Life's leadership in the pension risk transfer market. Since 2008, more than $70 billion in pension obligations have been transferred to insurers across the industry – a reflection of steady growth and innovation. Through these 17 years, Sun Life has positioned itself as a market leader1 being on the receiving end of more than $22 billion of these pension obligations. We offer innovative and tailored solutions that benefit both plan sponsors and members, furthering our commitment to our Purpose of helping Clients achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives.

1 Life Insurance Marketing and Research Association ("LIMRA") Market Share as of Q4'24, on a year-to-date basis.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note to editors: All figures in Canadian dollars

To contact Sun Life media relations, please email [email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life Financial Inc.