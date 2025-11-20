$500,000 to support the health and financial wellbeing of underserved groups

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Roughly one in five Canadians do not have a primary healthcare provider, with low-income women and families facing even greater barriers to essential health services.1 To help more Canadians get the care they need, Sun Life is launching a program to bring virtual healthcare to underserved communities across Canada.

Through partnerships with Families Canada, United Way Greater Toronto, and Centraide of Greater Montreal, more than 10,000 program participants will receive no-cost access to healthcare through Dialogue. Dialogue is Canada's leading virtual healthcare and wellness platform that delivers affordable, on-demand access to quality care.

"Supporting the health and financial wellbeing of underserved groups builds strong and resilient communities," said Jessica Tan, EVP and President, Sun Life Canada. "These partnerships go beyond a traditional donation--they are about empowering people with more options to get timely and quality access to care. This work goes to the heart of our Purpose: helping Canadians achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives."

Sun Life is reimagining how they support communities across Canada with both support services and monetary donations. In addition to virtual healthcare, Sun Life is contributing $500,000 in funding to support community-led programming focused on nutrition education, physical activity initiatives, money management resources, and other programs specifically designed for low-income women and families.

This program is part of Sun Life's global sustainability plan and broader Bridges Initiative which aims to address the needs of underserved groups in local communities through new product and service innovations, philanthropy, advocacy and thought leadership. Sun Life plans to donate $75 million to causes that support underserved groups by 2030 as part of its Bridges Initiative.

"Access to healthcare is not just about treating illness--it is about empowering lives. When we remove barriers to medical care, we are not only managing illness, we are creating healthier communities," said Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director, Dialogue. "This partnership will ensure more people who are underserved have access to timely care at their fingertips, whenever they need it."

"United Way Greater Toronto is thrilled to collaborate with Sun Life on this initiative," said Heather McDonald, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto. "By providing virtual healthcare at no cost to our program participants, we are taking a significant step towards reducing health inequities in our region. This program aligns with our mission to create opportunities for a better life for everyone in our communities."

"This partnership with Sun Life will empower family support practitioners across Canada to deliver vital programming that will help families make informed choices about nutrition, physical activity, and budgeting," said Melissa McGuirk McNeil, Interim Executive Director, Families Canada. "By providing access to Dialogue's virtual care platform and funding crucial programs, we're not just addressing immediate health needs but also fostering long-term financial wellbeing. The potential impact for program participants is truly exciting."

"At Centraide of Greater Montreal, we are deeply committed to supporting vulnerable populations and strengthening the social fabric within our communities. Sun Life's initiative to close the care gap through virtual healthcare demonstrates a remarkable dedication to reducing inequalities. By making virtual care accessible to those most at risk, we are not only improving individual health outcomes but also building greater resilience and vitality across our entire society," said Julie Gagné, Interim President and Executive Director, Centraide of Greater Montreal.

