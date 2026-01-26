TORONTO, Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ - SLGI Asset Management Inc. ("Sun Life Global Investments") announced changes to its mutual fund lineup today.

Changes to Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Composite Equity Fund and Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Universe Bond Fund

Effective on or about April 1, 2026, State Street Global Advisors, Ltd. will be appointed sub-advisor of Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Composite Equity Fund and Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Universe Bond Fund (the "Funds"), replacing BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited and BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, N.A.

Also effective on or about April 1, 2026, Sun Life Global Investments will change the names of the Funds as follows:

Current Name New Name Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Composite Equity Fund Sun Life State Street Canadian Equity Index Fund Sun Life BlackRock Canadian Universe Bond Fund Sun Life State Street Canadian Bond Index Fund

There are no changes to the investment objectives or investment strategies of the Funds.

About Sun Life Global Investments

Sun Life Global Investments is a trade name of SLGI Asset Management Inc., Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada and Sun Life Financial Trust Inc., all of which are members of the Sun Life group of companies. Sun Life Global Investments offers Canadians diverse investment solutions, empowering them to pursue their financial goals at every life stage. Sun Life Global Investments brings together the strength of one of Canada's most trusted names in financial services, Sun Life, with world class asset managers from around the world to deliver a truly global investment platform. For more information, visit www.sunlifeglobalinvestments.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE), and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

