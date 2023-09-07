—DSO x TIFF Connections panel takes place September 9—

—DSO Meet and Greet scheduled for September 21—

TORONTO, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Disability Screen Office (DSO)—a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving accessibility and disability representation in Canada's TV and film industry—is excited to announce its first two events since announcing its inaugural executive director, Winnie Luk, in June.

The first—taking place on Saturday, September 9, in the Glenn Gould Studio, 250 Front St. W, Conference Room A, in Toronto—is the DSO x TIFF Connections panel "Breaking barriers, shattering ceilings: Advancing accessibility and inclusion for people with disabilities in the screen industry." Happening during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), attendees will learn how organizations and industry professionals are fighting for greater representation and accessibility through the creation of the DSO and the development of vital programming, how to identify and overcome crucial barriers, and how to engage in the urgent work that lies ahead to ensure our industry reflects and serves people with disabilities.

Moderated by DSO Executive Director Winnie Luk, the panel includes Sasha Boersma, Co-Founder/Producer, Sticky Brain Studios and DSO Board Member; Ophira Calof, Writer, Performer and Producer and Creative Director of the Accessible Writers' Lab; Meagan McAteer, Director and Producer; and Prasanna Ranganathan, Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging and Accessibility Advisor and Consultant and DSO Board Member. ASL and CART will be provided in this fully accessible space.

Learn more about the panel on TIFF's website.

The second event—scheduled for Thursday, September 21, from 1-2 p.m. Eastern via Zoom—is an online meet and greet with members of the DSO. Co-hosted by CBC, attendees will meet DSO Executive Director Winnie Luk and the board of directors, learn about the DSO's initiatives, and ask questions and provide feedback. The event will be presented in English, French, ASL, LSQ, and captioning will be available. Those who have any accessibility needs or require accommodations to meaningfully participate as an attendee should email [email protected] by September 15.

Learn more about the event and register online.

"I am thrilled to begin my work, in collaboration with the disability community and the Canadian screen industry, to break down accessibility barriers and foster authentic and meaningful disability representation throughout the sector," says Winnie Luk, DSO Executive Director. "Join us and learn more about DSO's mission and work at these upcoming events."

About the Disability Screen Office

The Disability Screen Office is a national, disability-led, not-for-profit organization that works with the Canadian screen industry to eliminate accessibility barriers and foster authentic and meaningful disability representation throughout the sector by focusing on three key areas: providing resources to educate organizations in the screen industry to become more accessible to Canadians in the disability community; offering networking and learning opportunities for creatives in the disability community to become more connected to the industry; and advocating for greater accessibility within the entertainment industry.

The DSO was created in 2021 after consultations conducted by Accessible Media Inc. with the disability community and is funded by its partners Telefilm Canada, the Canada Media Fund and Canadian Media Producers Association.

Keep up to date on the DSO's latest news at: dso-orphe.ca

For further information: For inquiries please contact: [email protected]