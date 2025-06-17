AMI-tv announces 2025-26 production slate

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - Accessible Media Inc. (AMI) is pleased to announce its 2025-26 production slate for AMI-tv and AMI+. Telling a wide range of authentic stories by and for Canadians in the disability community through positive portrayal, these new and returning projects promise to resonate with viewers.

AMI is currently in production on new scripted and docuseries from Big Time Decent Productions, Mike Wavrecan, Josephine Anderson and Sam Graham, Barbershop Films and Mirror Image Media.

"We are excited to offer these new and returning series to Canadians of all abilities," said Cara Nye, Director, Content Development and Production at AMI. "The upcoming broadcast season furthers AMI's vision of providing a platform for Canadians with disabilities through authentic, honest and entertaining storytelling. You won't want to miss them!"

New Series

Adapting - 6 x 30 scripted comedy

Between small town scandals, messy love triangles and a whole lot of bad decisions, Adapting takes a heartwarming and raw look at disability, adolescence and the minefield of family dynamics—dysfunction and all. Based on the concept by father-daughter writing duo Garner Ransom and Rachael Ransom, the series is inspired by Rachael's real-life experiences with cerebral palsy, offering a long-overdue, unfiltered look at disability. Adapting is produced by Bread & Better Films, a scripted division of Big Time Decent Productions (Underdog, Inc., Rust Valley Restorers).

Breaking Boundaries (working title) - 8 x 30 docuseries

Paralympic champion Tyler Turner pushes beyond his limits in Breaking Boundaries (wt) an action-driven documentary series where he immerses himself in unfamiliar adaptive sports, learning from elite athletes and redefining what's possible. Breaking Boundaries is produced by Mike Wavrecan, Josephine Anderson and Sam Graham.

History in 60 - 6 x 30 docuseries

Journalist and author John Loeppky wants to tell the stories of Canada's evolving disability history … and he wants to do it in 60 seconds. In each episode, John will dig into a moment of disability history and then take on the challenge of fitting it all into one minute. History in 60 is produced by Barbershop Films (Historica Canada Heritage Minutes).

Untitled April Hubbard documentary - 1 x 60 documentary

This powerful documentary follows April Hubbard, a determined advocate with a tethered spinal cord and chronic pain, who is navigating the end of her life. April's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and her courageous decision to share her Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) journey sparks an emotional and thought-provoking narrative. This documentary is produced by Mirror Image Media.

Returning Series

Returning series include Season 2 of Game Changers, Season 2 of Underdog Inc., Season 2 of Got Game, Season 2 of Pretty Blind, Season 2 of Crip Trip, Season 2 of The Squeaky Wheel: Canada, Season 7 of Postcards From… Season 10 of Our Community and a brand new All Access Comedy special.

All AMI-tv originals are available post-broadcast on demand at AMI+.

About Accessible Media Inc.

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

