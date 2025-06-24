Partial sight and albinism become comedy gold in AMI-tv's new series, Pretty Blind

TORONTO, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Determined to bring lightness and laughs to her experience navigating the world-at-large with both albinism and partial sight, Jennie Bovard, who is legally blind, started a podcast, Low Vision Moments. What began as a mission to build community, turned into a cathartic expression of the frustrations many people with disabilities experience daily.

Pretty Blind star Jennie Bovard (CNW Group/Accessible Media Inc. (AMI))

Led by Canadian comedy legend Jonathan Torrens (Mr. D, Letterkenny) and writer-showrunner Mark Forward (Fargo, Letterkenny), Pretty Blind captures the comedy of Bovard's Low Vision Moments and turns it into Canada's first-ever comedy about blindness led by and about its lead actor.

AMI, in partnership with Torrential Pictures, Club Red Productions and Flow Video Inc., launches Pretty Blind on Tuesday, July 8th, at 9 p.m. EST on AMI-tv and AMI+ across Canada.

"I started the Low Vision Moments podcast with the intention to connect with others and make people laugh," says Jennie Bovard, lead actor and associate producer of AMI's new series Pretty Blind. "When AMI brought the idea of a TV show and introduced me to Canadian icon Jonathan Torrens, I was thrilled that we might be able to reach more people and make comedy gold out of the frustrations I've experienced as a person with albinism and low vision. Pretty Blind has been a way to change the narrative around disability, empower myself and others in the community, and have fun along the way."

Pretty Blind introduces us to Jennie Bonang (Jennie Bovard) as an unlikely and sarcastic hero who is at a crossroads in her life. Jennie, who has albinism and partial sight, has just broken up with her boyfriend, meets constant conflict with her boss at the library, and inherits a new well-meaning but overbearing roommate. We follow Jennie as she navigates life in an inaccessible and uneducated world, as she uses her intelligence and sharp wit to educate others about disability and put them in their respective places.

"Jennie has albinism, a complicated love life and no time for your well-meaning but sometimes misinformed nonsense—and we love that about her! Pretty Blind is fearless, funny and unapologetically real," says Cara Nye, Director, Content Development and Production at AMI. "AMI couldn't be more excited to bring it to your screens!"

Bovard leads a hilarious ensemble cast including Jacob Hemphill (Roll With It) as Yves; Jessica Barry (FROM) as Veronica; Dan Barra-Berger (All Access Comedy) as Steve; and MJ "Joanne" Miller (Diggstown) as Sandy, alongside a cameo appearance from Jonathan Torrens who also directs a few episodes throughout the season.

The Pretty Blind writers' room includes showrunner Mark Forward, producer and director Jonathan Torrens, story editors Bovard and Barra-Berger, writing room coordinator Brad Rivers and writing room assistant Maddie Leigh Murray. Bovard and Rivers are associate producers.

Pretty Blind airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv, beginning on July 8th, 2025. Stream episodes anytime, for free, on AMI+ across Canada.

About Flow Video Inc.

We make human-centric video that grabs attention and tells your story. Whether you're a small business, large corporation, agency or broadcaster, we can help you create videos that matter.

About Torrential Pictures

Torrential Pictures is the newly launched production company helmed by Jonathan Torrens as a retooling of the successful Canadian Content Studios which produced several award-winning TV shows and commercials. Torrential Pictures builds on the personal brand of owner Jonathan Torrens and specializes in making good things with good people. Pretty Blind is the second show produced by Torrential Pictures in partnership with Club Red Productions, following the success of 0-60 Driving Academy.

About Club Red Productions

Club Red Productions is Prince Edward Island's flagship film and television company. Founded by award-winning producer/director Jenna MacMillan, Club Red is committed to bold, creator-driven storytelling with a distinctly East Coast edge. With a growing slate of premium features and series, the company is helping put PEI on the map as the next must-watch hub for Canadian production.

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services — AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French — and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

