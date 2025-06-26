Taking on jobs built for giants, Little Person Dale Kristensen stars in AMI's new docuseries Underdog Inc., debuting July 11 on AMI-tv and AMI+

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Following Dale Kristensen, a Little Person navigating life in a small mountain town in the interior of British Columbia, AMI, in partnership with Big Time Decent Productions (Rust Valley Restorers), is thrilled to announce the debut of Underdog Inc., Friday, July 11, at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv and AMI+.

Underdog Inc. is an adrenaline-fueled 8x60 docuseries following Dale Kristensen—heavy-machinery operator, truck driver and mechanic—who stands just four-foot-two but takes on jobs built for giants.

Underdog Inc. star Dale Kristensen (CNW Group/Accessible Media Inc. (AMI))

Navigating the brutal terrain and unforgiving weather of the Western Canadian mountains, Dale battles blizzards, breakdowns and backbreaking labour to prove that skill and determination matter more than size. From wrangling livestock on his dad's farm, to high-risk hot-shot deliveries and near impossible backroad recoveries, Dale proves that no job is too big or too small.

Born with dwarfism, Dale has never let his disability define him. This resilience and dogged determination are qualities he is passing onto his seven-year-old son, Cooper, who is also a Little Person. Living in a world that is not designed for them, Dale is forced to adapt in every aspect of life. From grocery shopping and cooking to farm work and driving enormous machines, he must be creative to get the job done.

As previously announced, Season 2 of Underdog Inc. is in production throughout the interior of British Columbia this summer.

About Dale Kristensen

Dale Kristensen is a Little Person with a big passion for enormous machines. Born with achondroplasia, a type of dwarfism, Dale has spent his life adapting—and excelling—in a world built for taller people. Growing up on his family farm, he fell in love with mechanics and machinery at a young age, driving tractors around the fields and helping his dad on the farm.

As a teenager, Dale could be found in the workshop stripping down engines, diagnosing problems and rebuilding them with ease. Despite the challenges that come from being four-foot-two, Dale was determined to forge a living as a heavy machinery operator, mechanic and backroad delivery driver. His work has taken him through some of Canada's most epic and unforgiving terrain. Whatever the weather, whatever the load, Dale has made a name for himself as someone who gets the job done—no excuses.

After years in Alberta's construction industry, Dale returned to Barrière, B.C., to be closer to his father and two sisters. For Dale, family is everything, but nothing drives him more than his son, Cooper. Providing for Cooper is Dale's ultimate purpose, and he'll stop at nothing to build a better life for him.

Underdog Inc. airs Fridays at 9 p.m. Eastern on AMI-tv. Stream episodes anytime, for free, on AMI+.

About Big Time Decent Productions

Founded in 2020, Big Time Decent Productions is a Vancouver-based production company that develops and produces unscripted and scripted series, feature films and digital content for global audiences. Founder Matthew Shewchuk is an Executive Producer behind the hit factual series Rust Valley Restorers, which airs domestically on HISTORY and internationally on Netflix. For more information visit bigtimedecent.com or @bigtimedecent.

About AMI

AMI is a media company that entertains, informs and empowers Canadians with disabilities through three broadcast services—AMI-tv and AMI-audio in English and AMI-télé in French—and streaming platform AMI+. Our vision is to establish AMI as a leader in the offering of accessible content, providing a voice for Canadians with disabilities through authentic storytelling, representation and positive portrayal. To learn more visit AMI.ca and AMItele.ca.

