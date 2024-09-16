TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The CST Foundation, the creators of education savings plans in Canada, proudly awarded over $250,000 to 40 Canadian students pursuing higher education for the first time. Through its 2024 Awards and Bursaries program, 15 Founders' Awards and 25 Bursary Awards were awarded to help cover the cost of tuition and related expenses such as books and supplies. This year's Award winners will be celebrated today at CST's annual awards celebration in Toronto.

The CST Foundation awards more than $250,000 to 40 Canadian students (CNW Group/Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation)

The CST Foundation's purpose is to enable access to post-secondary education for all Canadians (regardless of their background) by ensuring they have the financial resources they need. Each year, CST's Awards program plays a crucial role in fulfilling that purpose by supporting students from diverse backgrounds as they pursue their post-secondary education dreams.

Hailey MacDonald, recipient of a 2024 Founders' Award, will be pursuing a degree in psychology at The University of Western Ontario. "The Founders' Award allows me to completely focus on my studies," says MacDonald. "I'm so grateful to CST for helping me achieve my dreams." The Founders' Awards provide access to fifteen $7,000 scholarships exclusively for our CST beneficiaries.

2024 Bursary Award winner, Tiayanna McCullough, is studying French Language and Literature at the University of Toronto. "The CST Bursary Award has offered me the chance of hope," says McCullough. "I am now one step closer to graduating university, achieving my goal of becoming an educator and giving back to my community." The Bursary Awards provide twenty-five $6,000 scholarships for those entering post-secondary education for the first time.

"While the cost of living has increased for all Canadians, we know that the cost of a higher education has also continued to rise, putting it out of reach for too many young people in our country" says Peter Lewis, CST's President and CEO. "We are proud of our legacy of making education possible for hundreds of thousands of Canadians and are committed to continuing to support families on their journey to accessing post-secondary education in Canada."

To learn more about how the CST Foundation supports access to post-secondary education, or to learn more about its Awards program, visit cstfoundation.ca.

About the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to helping Canadian families access post-secondary education. As the creators of education savings plans in Canada, we've helped almost 700,000 Canadian families make post-secondary education attainable for over 60 years. Through its scholarship and bursary programs, CST has awarded over $2 million to students pursuing post-secondary education.

