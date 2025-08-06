The CST Foundation partnered with Nathaniel Barr, PhD to research how post-secondary education can benefit your child's career and life, and the benefits of helping them graduate debt-free.

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - A new report from the CST Foundation and Dr. Nathaniel Barr shows that while post-secondary education continues to offer Canadians improved career prospects, better health and greater well-being, rising costs and student debt threaten to undermine these benefits. As the cost-of-living climbs, the labour market shifts, and many graduates struggle to find financial stability, the report offers timely insight into how early education savings and parental support can help young people secure the full value of their education in an increasingly uncertain world.

The CST Foundation has partnered with Dr. Nathaniel Barr, an expert in psychology, creativity, education, and the future of work, to provide evidence-based clarity for parents wrestling with a critical question: is saving for post-secondary education still a smart investment?

New Research Makes Clear the True Value of Post-Secondary Education

The report, "Future-Proofing Your Family: The Benefits of Investing Early in Post-Secondary Education Savings," answers three critical questions:

Will post-secondary education improve career prospects? The evidence is clear: Canadians with post-secondary credentials have significantly higher employment rates than those with high school only. Graduates also earn substantially more throughout their careers, are more resistant to disruption, and are more satisfied at work, showing the advantages of a degree or other credentials. What are the broader life benefits beyond career success? Post-secondary graduates live longer, healthier lives, are more likely to have stable marriages, and engage more actively in their communities through volunteering and civic participation. Debt-free graduates are also more likely to pursue meaningful careers, start businesses, buy homes, and start families on their own timeline rather than being constrained by debt payments, How does student debt impact these benefits? Graduates with heavy debt often must pick higher-paying jobs over ones they find meaningful or socially valuable. They're less likely to start their own businesses and more likely to put off major life steps like buying a home, getting married, or having kids. The stress can lead to anxiety and depression, and juggling debt can make it harder to make clear decisions during key early adult years.

The Power of Saving Early for Post-Secondary Education

"This research reinforces what we've believed for over 60 years: early investment in an education savings plan brings lifelong benefits," said Peter Lewis, President and CEO, CST. "The evidence clearly shows that post-secondary education opens doors not just to better careers, but to healthier, more fulfilling lives, and that graduating debt-free is crucial to enjoying those benefits. Our purpose is to help Canadian families access these opportunities regardless of their starting point."

CST's projections indicate that a four-year university degree could cost $192,000 by 2042, including tuition, books, housing, and living expenses. While this may seem daunting, the report demonstrates that early saving leads to strong financial, health, and social benefits, making a clear case for planning ahead.

"The findings make it clear that the benefits of post-secondary education go beyond income," states Dr. Barr. "But when graduates carry heavy debt, advantages like better health, stronger relationships, and civic engagement become harder to realize. Debt shapes life decisions in ways that can limit the full value of education."

About This Research

This report synthesizes research and data from a range of Canadian and international sources to provide parents with evidence-based insights on the value of post-secondary education for both careers and life, and the benefits that come with graduating debt-free. The full report includes detailed analysis of the relationship between post-secondary education and employment trends, life outcomes, the costs of student debt, and more.

