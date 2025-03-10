CST Foundation will deliver nearly $300,000 to 45 Canadian students pursuing post-secondary education

TORONTO, March 10, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CST), creators of education savings plans in Canada, announced today that it is now accepting applications for its 2025 Awards and Bursaries program. This year, CST is increasing its commitment, set to deliver $290,000 in awards and bursaries to Canadian post-secondary students. Applications will remain open until Friday, April 25, 2025.

The Founders' Awards support students who have benefited from a Canadian Scholarship Trust Plan (RESP) and are entering or continuing their post-secondary undergraduate studies. This year, CST will offer 20 Founders' Awards valued at $7,000 each.

The CST Foundation Bursaries are awarded to students who require financial assistance to access post-secondary education for the first time. From university degrees to apprenticeships, all Canadian post-secondary education programs are eligible for bursaries. CST offers 25 Bursaries valued at $6,000 each.

"As the cost of living rises, we know post-secondary education can feel unattainable for many families. That's why we expanded our Awards and Bursaries program this year as a tangible commitment to our mission of improving access to post-secondary education. We understand how vital a well-educated population is for a more resilient and inclusive country," says Peter Lewis, President and CEO. "Our Awards and Bursaries program is just one way we continue to deliver on this mission. We look forward to reviewing this year's applications."

CST partnered with myBlueprint to help raise awareness of this opportunity with eligible students.

