The Baby Show features workshops, seminars and demos from Canada's leading parenting experts

TORONTO, March 3, 2025 The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation (CST) is partnering with The Baby Shows, through its subsidiary CST Savings, to deliver the 2025 Spring Baby Show in Toronto. With a focus on new parents, the Spring Baby Show provides educational opportunities for pregnancy and early parenting years. As title sponsor, CST branding will be incorporated into all elements of the show.

CST Named Title Sponsor of the 2025 Spring Baby Show in Toronto (CNW Group/Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation)

The 2025 Spring Baby Show will take place from April 12-13 at the Enercare Centre in Exhibition Place. The Show features workshops, seminars and demos on topics including sleep routines, car seat safety, infant massage, and more. CST is excited to partner with The Baby Shows to inform and help new parents during their early child rearing years.

"We know parenting is equally exciting and overwhelming – and all parents want to set their children up for success. As Canada's education savings experts, we are committed to helping parents find opportunities to save for post-secondary education. We look forward to connecting with new parents at the Spring Baby Show in Toronto this April," says Jeff Beck, Chief Marketing Officer, CST.

"We are thrilled to welcome CST as the title sponsor of the Spring Baby Show. This partnership underscores our shared commitment to empowering new parents with the tools and resources they need to navigate parenthood with confidence," says Sandy Pedrogao, Co-Founder of The Baby Shows.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Spring Baby Show in Toronto, visit thebabyshows.com

About CST

Founded in 1960, the Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation is dedicated to improving access to post-secondary education to foster a more resilient and inclusive country for generations to come. For more than 60 years, CST has helped almost 700,000 Canadian families set their children up for success through post-secondary education. As the creators of education savings plans in Canada, CST has awarded over $3 million to students pursuing post-secondary education through its scholarship and bursary programs. For more Information, please visit www.cst.org.

The Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation and its subsidiaries, C.S.T. Spark Inc. and C.S.T. Consultants Inc. operate under the master brand name CST.

About The Baby Shows

The Baby Shows, owned and operated by Blue Ant Media, are premium pregnancy and early parenting consumer shows, offering goods and services dedicated to guiding new parents through pregnancy and the first few years of childcare. With more than 250 exhibitors, workshops, seminars, and demonstrations from leading parenting experts, the annual Spring and Fall Baby Show Toronto and the Fall Baby Show Vancouver are the largest consumer parenting shows in North America. thebabyshows.com.

SOURCE Canadian Scholarship Trust Foundation

Contact Information: CST, Communications Manager, Alexa Ciufo: [email protected]; The Baby Shows, Senior Communications Manager, Jakki Roussel: [email protected]