OTTAWA, ON, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - This tax season, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has introduced a new identity validation option, known as the document verification service, to make it easier to register for digital services including My Account. Using a government-issued photo identification (ID), such as a passport or driver's licence, a user can quickly validate their identity to get immediate access to their online CRA account. This new identity validation option also applies to digital services for businesses and representatives, like My Business Account and Represent a client.

Currently, the registration process requires individuals to request a CRA security code by mail, which can take up to 10 business days. With the new identity validation option, users are able to get immediate access to their account without having to wait for their code in the mail. There is still, however, the option to request a CRA security code by mail.

The CRA's digital services allow users to easily update their personal information, register for direct deposit or even see if they have any uncashed cheques. These services can help provide access to important tax and benefit information, and speed up the tax filing process. By giving individuals self-serve options to manage their tax affairs online, they can avoid having to call or potential delays during tax season.

To use this new identity validation option, the user must be 16 years of age or older and have a camera-enabled mobile device that will allow them to take a photo of their government-issued ID. Only the following pieces of identification are currently being accepted:

Canadian passport

Canadian driver's licence

Provincial/Territorial ID card

When registering for My Account, individuals will also need to provide their social insurance number (SIN), date of birth, and information from their most recently assessed tax return from either the current or previous year.

The protection of personal information is a priority for the CRA and we want to assure Canadians that this new identity validation option is safe and secure.

Quote

"20.5 million Canadians already use the CRA's digital services. We hope this new solution will encourage more people to register and more easily access the information they need to do their taxes and get the benefits they're entitled to."

- The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of National Revenue

Quick Facts

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA)'s digital services make it easy for users to view and manage their tax and benefit information from anywhere.

Tasks such as updating address, direct deposit information or marital status are consistently among the CRA's top call drivers. These tasks can quickly and easily be completed with the use of the CRA's digital services.

With access to My Account, individuals can check the status of requests submitted to the CRA and apply for benefits like the interim Canada Dental Benefit.

Associated links

Contacts

