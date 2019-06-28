The Congrès Mondial Acadien 2019 Receives Major Financial Support

The Government of Canada provides substantial funding for the Congrès mondial acadien 2019

DIEPPE, NB and ABRAM-VILLAGE, PE, June 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe), and Robert J. Morrissey, Member of Parliament (Egmont), simultaneously announced in Dieppe and Abram-Village today that the Government of Canada is providing funding for the Congrès mondial acadien 2019. They made the announcement on behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

The funding, which totals $3.45 million, will help promote and organize this major event, which is taking place in Prince Edward Island and southeast New Brunswick from August 10 to 24, 2019.

Since 2015, Canadian Heritage has provided the organization with $1.95 million in funding from the Development of Official Language Communities Program, which aims to foster the vitality of Francophone and Anglophone minority communities across the country.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency is providing $1.5 million in funding from the Innovative Communities Fund, which invests in strategic projects that improve the economy of communities in Atlantic Canada.

The Government of New Brunswick will contribute up to $3 million to the Congrès mondial acadien 2019. The Government of Prince Edward Island has announced a contribution of $1 million towards the event.

Quotes

"Acadians have played an important role in the history of our country. Our government is proud to support these celebrations and reunions. This unifying event allows Acadians to celebrate their roots and joie de vivre and gives everyone the chance to experience the richness and cultural vitality of the Acadian people."

—The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie

"This event will not only strengthen the links that unite Acadian communities, but it will also bring substantial economic impacts by attracting thousands of tourists and potential immigrants in our region. When communities gather to welcome visitors from around the world, it provides an opportunity for the hosts and the region as a whole to showcase their strengths and to take a moment to shine on the world stage."

—The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"Holding the Congrès mondial acadien in our region gives us an opportunity to celebrate our culture, history, language and customs with thousands of Acadians and friends from all over the world. The event will enable us to express loud and clear our pride and attachment to our roots."

—The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Health and Member of Parliament (Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe)

"Prince Edward Island looks forward to being an active partner for the 25th anniversary of the Congrès Mondial acadien. The Island's Acadian and Francophone community and Islanders are proud to come together and welcome the world to discover what makes Prince Edward Island an incredibly special place. We can't wait for your arrival and to celebrate the Island's Acadie together."

—The Honourable Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island

"The Government of New Brunswick is pleased to support the 2019 Congrès mondial acadien. We are proud to host a portion of this prestigious event here and we look forward to welcoming families, entrepreneurs, artists and various other visitors who come to celebrate the vitality of an Acadia without borders."

—The Honourable Robert Gauvin, Minister of Tourism, Heritage and Culture and Minister responsible for La Francophonie, New Brunswick

"Since the first edition 25 years ago, the Congrès mondial acadien has left important legacies for its host regions. This event is very important to Acadian and Francophone communities in Prince Edward Island, as it provides a one-of-a-kind showcase of the Acadian community on the island."

– Robert J. Morrissey, Member of Parliament (Egmont)

"We are very grateful to the Government of Canada for its generous contribution. An event like the Congrès mondial acadien has major positive benefits—not only for Acadian and Francophone communities, but for all of society."

—Claudette Thériault, Chair, Organizing Committee, Congrès mondial acadien 2019

Quick Facts

The Congrès mondial acadien 2019 will be held in southeast New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island from August 10 to 24.

The Congrès mondial acadien is held every five years in a different region. It attracts thousands of tourists to its varied cultural, artistic and social activities, including talks, Acadian family reunions and major performances.

The Development of Official Language Communities Program of the Department of Canadian Heritage supports the vitality of French- and English-speaking minority communities through major projects and strategic initiatives.

The Innovative Communities Fund (ICF) focuses on investments that lead to long-term employment and economic capacity building in communities across Atlantic Canada. The ICF continues to build on the objectives of the Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to create well-paying jobs for the middle class and those working hard to join it.

Associated Links

Official Languages Support Programs

Innovative Communities Fund

Congrès mondial acadien 2019

SOURCE Canadian Heritage

For further information: (media only), please contact: Jérémy Ghio, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie, jeremy.ghio@canada.ca; Media Relations, Canadian Heritage, 819-994-9101, 1-866-569-6155, pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca; Jennifer Houle, Senior Communications Officer, Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency - New Brunswick, 506-261-5534

Related Links

www.pch.gc.ca

