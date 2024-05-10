The "Charming Taste of Europe" Campaign Returns to Canada For Its 2nd Edition

The campaign, co-funded by the European Union, will continue to promote the wines of Abruzzo from Italy, the white wines from Bordeaux, France, and the kiwis of its new partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, Greece, for three more years

MONTREAL, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ -- The Charming Taste of Europe campaign, which started in 2021, is thrilled to announce its return in the US and Canadian markets for its second edition. Lasting for another three years, it will increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with numerous promotional activities.

The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo , the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium , and their newest partner, the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia, the eight largest Fruit Producer Organization in Greece, with their primary fruit being kiwi.

As part of the campaign the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo , the Bordeaux White Wines Consortium , and the Association of Agricultural Cooperatives of Imathia will participate in SIAL Canada . This event, held from May 15-17, 2024, in Montreal, will feature kiwis, a selection of wines from Abruzzo, and Late Harvest Bordeaux wines at Booth 5517.9 on level 5.

SIAL Canada is not only the meeting point of the Canadian agri-food industry, but also the privileged gateway to the American and international markets. The show is the only event of its kind in Canada, bringing together more than 1000+ national and international exhibitors from 44 countries and welcoming more than 21,000 professional visitors from Canada, the United States and 77 other countries. SIAL Canada is the only national trade show to offer a complete range of food products under one roof. It meets the needs of the retail,food service and food processing industries. Attendees of SIAL Canada will have the opportunity to taste a wide variety of food and beverage from countries around the world, specifically those leveraging Abruzzo, Bordeaux, and Greece.

The Charming Taste of Europe aims to educate participants on the beauty of the Bordeaux and Abruzzo regions by calling attention to their rich history and excellent wines through educated wine professionals.

About Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and the Union of Sweet Bordeaux Wines. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

To Follow The Charming Taste of Europe Campaign:

Website: charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Facebook: @CharmingTasteofEU

Instagram: @charmeu_canada

YouTube: The Charming Taste of Europe

Hashtags: #thecharmingtasteofeu and #charmeu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Activity included into the - "The Charming Taste of Europe 2", Campaign co-funded by the European Union - Reg. (UE) 1144/2014 - N. 101138420

SOURCE The Charming Taste of Europe

For further information: Stephanie Apricena, [email protected]