Celebrate Summer the European Way: Fresh Kiwis from Greece, Abruzzo Whites & Late Harvest Wines of Bordeaux for Perfect Canadian Picnics

Enjoy the vibrant flavors of The Charming Taste of Europe this summer season

TORONTO, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ -- As summer takes over parks, lakesides, and patios across Canada, The Charming Taste of Europe invites Canadians to embrace the simple pleasures of outdoor dining with a European twist. Highlighting the freshness of green kiwis from Greece's Imathia region, the vibrant character of Abruzzo white wines, and the golden elegance of late harvest wines of Bordeaux, these seasonal pairings are perfect for summer weekends and for continuing the festive spirit of Canada Day celebrations.

Imathia's green kiwis are instantly recognizable thanks to their fuzzy brown skin and bright green flesh studded with tiny black seeds. They strike a delicious balance between sweetness and tartness, making them the perfect snack for hot summer days, whether you enjoy them alone, in a fruit salad, or alongside soft cheeses. Imathia stands out as a top-growing area, where farmers blend tradition and care to deliver consistently high-quality, flavorful, and refreshing fruit.

To accompany these fresh flavors, the white wines of Abruzzo, especially Pecorino and Trebbiano d'Abruzzo, offer brightness, elegance, and a refreshing character that's ideal for outdoor dining. Grown between the Apennine mountains and the Adriatic Sea, these wines reflect the region's natural beauty and coastal freshness. Pecorino delivers lively citrus notes and floral aromas, while Trebbiano is known for its delicate fruit, crisp acidity, and smooth finish. Both pair beautifully with classic picnic fare such as grilled seafood, fresh salads, soft cheeses, and light pasta dishes. Easy to enjoy and full of charm, Abruzzo whites bring a touch of Italy's sunny coastline to any Canadian summer afternoon.

For a touch of indulgence, Bordeaux Moelleux wines bring brightness and balance to any summer picnic. Made primarily from Sémillon and Sauvignon grapes grown in the clay-limestone soils of Bordeaux, these wines are delicately produced using over-ripened harvests and careful vinification. The result is a pale yellow, expressive wine bursting with the fruity aromas of Sémillon, offering irresistible freshness and a subtle sweetness. Bordeaux Moelleux pairs perfectly with fresh appetizers, soft cheeses, fruit-based desserts, or even as a light aperitif to begin the picnic. With their airy, elegant style, these wines bring a sense of refinement and joy to warm summer afternoons.

With summer in full swing, these European specialties offer a charming and delicious way to gather outdoors, whether for fireworks, barbecues, or park picnics. Just a few thoughtfully chosen ingredients can elevate any outing into a moment of pure seasonal joy.

The Charming Taste of Europe is a campaign co-financed by the European Union to promote some of Europe's most distinctive agricultural and wine products. This summer, bring a taste of Europe to your picnic basket and discover why charm, quality, and tradition never go out of season.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

