The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo Brings the Wines of Abruzzo to Canada with Events in Calgary and Vancouver

A series of trade, media and consumer events will spotlight the region's native grapes and winemaking excellence in two major Canadian cities this June

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Consorzio Tutela Vini d'Abruzzo is proud to announce a series of exclusive promotional events taking place in Canada this June, aimed at deepening awareness and appreciation of Abruzzo's distinguished DOC wines. These events will be held in Calgary on June 13 and Vancouver on June 16, targeting key trade professionals, media, and wine enthusiasts.

Representing the Consorzio throughout the Canadian tour will be President Alessandro Nicodemi and Communication Manager Davide Acerra, who will lead educational and networking initiatives focused on the region's native grape varieties and vibrant wine culture.

In Calgary, the event will be hosted at The Ranchmen Club , where a focused masterclass will welcome approximately 30 guests, including trade operators, HoReCa professionals, sommeliers, and members of the media. The session will offer a deep dive into the Abruzzo DOC, showcasing the region's native grape varieties and distinctive terroir through a guided tasting of representative wines.

The program in Vancouver will take place at The Vancouver Club and will include a full day of activities designed to engage trade, media, and consumers. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a B2B session connecting Abruzzo producers with Canadian stakeholders such as importers, agents, and monopoly buyers. Additional activities will include a media cocktail lunch with around 20 journalists, bloggers, and influencers, a masterclass for approximately 35 trade and HoReCa professionals, sommeliers, and agents, and a walkaround tasting open to both trade and consumers, with over 100 attendees expected. Together, these events will offer a comprehensive exploration of the diversity and quality of Abruzzo's wines.

The Consorzio will also use this occasion to officially announce the appointment of Barbara Philip MW as the Canadian Ambassador for the campaign. As a Master of Wine and a respected voice in the Canadian wine industry, Barbara will support ongoing efforts to promote Abruzzo wines across the country.

These events mark an important milestone in the Consorzio's international campaign to elevate Abruzzo's wines on the global stage, bringing a taste of central Italy to Canadian wine lovers and professionals alike.

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

