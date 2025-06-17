A Charming Taste of Europe, Delivered to Dad: Celebrate Father's Day in Canada with Wine & Kiwi Gift Inspiration

The Charming Taste of Europe campaign showcases the excellence of EU wine and fruit producers with a refined gift idea for Canadian dads

TORONTO, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Father's Day was celebrated across Canada on June 15, but it's never too late to honor Dad with a thoughtful gesture. Inspired by The Charming Taste of Europe — a campaign co-financed by the European Union celebrating the quality, tradition, and sustainability of some of Europe's most iconic food and wine products, this refined gift idea offers a unique way to show appreciation for Dad's taste and curiosity. From the rolling vineyards of Italy's Abruzzo to the sun-kissed orchards of northern Greece and the elegant late harvest wines of Bordeaux, it's a celebration of European excellence.

The "Classic Celebration Box" includes a premium bottle of wine from Abruzzo, one of Italy's most dynamic regions. Options include a Montepulciano d'Abruzzo DOC, a bold, structured red with notes of red berries and spices; a Trebbiano d'Abruzzo DOC, a fresh and floral white wine; or Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo DOC, a bright and elegant rosé with delicate red fruit aromas.

Complementing the wine is a selection of four handpicked European kiwis from Imathia, northern Greece. Grown sustainably by regional cooperatives, these kiwis stand out for their bright acidity, natural sweetness, and vibrant green flesh, perfectly balancing the richness of the wine.

For those seeking something truly distinctive, the box may also include a bottle of Premières Côtes de Bordeaux, a late harvest white wine known for its elegant floral and fresh fruit notes, offering a balanced and aromatic experience that pairs beautifully with fruit or light dishes.

Together, Abruzzo's expressive wines and the fresh zest of Greek kiwis create a tasting experience that is both unexpected and harmonious. Enhanced by the subtle complexity of a Bordeaux late harvest wine, this Father's Day gift goes beyond a simple present, it becomes a celebration of European excellence.

The Charming Taste of Europe campaign brings together these exceptional products to tell a story of heritage, terroir, and quality. Supported by the European Union, it promotes premium wines from Abruzzo, late harvest wines from Bordeaux, and fresh Greek kiwis in Canada and other markets, inviting consumers to discover and savor Europe's rich agri-food culture.

Celebrate Father's Day with a gift inspired by The Charming Taste of Europe, a refined way to show appreciation for Dad's taste, curiosity, and love for quality

About The Charming Taste of Europe

Europe, a place with timeless charm, is the birthplace of some of the highest-quality products in the world. The Charming Taste of Europe is a special project that introduces exquisite specialties to the United States and Canada, such as Italian and French wines, and fresh kiwis from Greece, that showcase Europe's charm, beauty, culture, history, art, heritage and unmistakable tastes.

The mission of the Charming Taste of Europe, co-funded by the European Union, is to increase awareness of the merits and quality standards of select European wines and fresh fruits with promotional activities in the competitive markets of the U.S. and Canada. The Charming Taste of Europe is promoted by the Consortium for the Protection of Wines of Abruzzo, the Association of Imathia's Agricultural Cooperatives and Union Des Vins Doux de Bordeaux. These European agricultural products, famous around the world for their outstanding qualities, will continue to be promoted with initiatives and events for consumers, journalists and trade professionals. For more information visit charmingtasteofeurope.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European union or the European research executive agency (Rea). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

