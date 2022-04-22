The CBSA welcomed one million travellers in a week for the first time since the start of the pandemic

OTTAWA, ON, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) welcomed into Canada more than one million travellers last week (April 11-17), the first time travel volumes have been this high since the start of the pandemic two years ago.

This spring and summer, travellers are returning to a border that is managed differently with new requirements, which can mean delays during peak periods. The CBSA is working to mitigate long border wait times but there are also things that travellers can do to make the process easier for themselves and other travellers.

Travellers can do their part to reduce wait times by always coming prepared with their passport (or other acceptable identification) and by completing their mandatory ArriveCAN submission, including their COVID-19 vaccination information, within 72 hours before arriving at the border.

The CBSA invests significant effort annually to plan and prepare for various peak periods. Analysis of projected trends is used to inform resource planning and ensure alignment to service needs. The CBSA has also established modern processes to improve the traveller experience and manage volumes, like the International-to-Domestic and the International-to-International programs that significantly decrease connection times, as well as the Primary Inspection Kiosks and the free ArriveCAN App and website.

As COVID-19 public health measures continue to evolve, the CBSA invites travellers to keep abreast of all requirements by consulting the Government of Canada COVID Travel and Borders website.

Quick Facts

Number of travellers in past years (week of the Easter long weekend) in all modes – land, air, marine, and rail:

2019, April 15 - 21 : 1,875,542

2020, April 6 - 12 : 126,759

2021, March 29 - April 4 : 214,055

2022, April 11-17 : 1,053,523





: 1,053,523





. There are still border measures in place for COVID-19. Answer a few questions to find out if you can enter . Submit your information in ArriveCAN . You must submit your information in ArriveCAN before arriving in Canada through the free App or the website. A receipt will be displayed and emailed to you. You should print or take a screenshot of this receipt and bring it with you. Travellers without a smartphone or without mobile data can submit their information in ArriveCAN by signing in online through a computing device. If travellers are unable to enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them. As of April 3, 2022 , 99.65% of travellers in air mode used ArriveCAN and 94.21% used it in land mode.





. You must submit your information in ArriveCAN arriving in through the free App or the website. A receipt will be displayed and emailed to you. You should print or take a screenshot of this receipt and bring it with you. Travellers without a smartphone or without mobile data can submit their information in ArriveCAN by signing in online through a computing device. If travellers are unable to enter their information themselves, they can have a friend or family member enter the information for them. As of , 99.65% of travellers in air mode used ArriveCAN and 94.21% used it in land mode. Plan ahead and check border wait times . Avoid crossing during peak travel times like weekend evenings. Consider crossing at the least busy port of entry in the area.





. Avoid crossing during peak travel times like weekend evenings. Consider crossing at the least busy port of entry in the area. Be prepared to declare. Have your ArriveCAN receipt, passport or travel documents and proof of vaccination for all persons in the vehicle, and receipts from purchases outside of Canada ready to present to the border services officer. Be ready to declare all goods purchased and/or received while outside the country.

