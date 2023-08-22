MONTRÉAL, Aug. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to keeping our communities safe.

On August 1, border services officers at the Armstrong port of entry arrested two travellers after discovering fraudulent permanent resident and social insurance cards in their vehicle and personal effects.

The cards seized by the CBSA (CNW Group/Canada Border Services Agency)

In addition, the travellers were in possession of currency worth more than $10,000 that had not been reported when they left Canada, contrary to the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act.

All of these items and the currency were seized with no terms of release.

"The Canada Border Services Agency is committed to maintaining the integrity of Canada's immigration system and is vigilant about potential fraudulent activities. I would like to thank the officers at the Armstrong port of entry who intercepted these fraudulent cards at the border."

– Annie Beauséjour, Regional Director General, Québec Region

