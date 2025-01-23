OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Each year on January 26, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) joins the World Customs Organization (WCO) and customs agencies around the world to mark International Customs Day. In 2025, the theme is: "Customs delivering on its commitment to efficiency, security and prosperity," and the CBSA is proud of its work towards these objectives over the last year.

The CBSA prevents illegal drugs, guns and inadmissible people from entering Canada and facilitates the free flow of persons and global trade every day of the year. Working together with local, national and international partners, between January 1 and December 31, 2024, the CBSA seized more dangerous drugs and firearms, and intercepted more stolen vehicles than it did the previous year.

The Agency also reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring North American security, as a key partner in Canada's Border Plan, which outlines an investment of $1.3 billion by the Government of Canada to enhance border and immigration measures, including $355.4 million for the CBSA. This investment will ensure that the CBSA can continue to build on its border enforcement activities, which includes increasing the number of removals by another 25% this year. Looking back on 2024, the CBSA:

Kept more than 17,200 weapons and 930 firearms off our streets.

In addition to the firearms seized at ports of entry, CBSA investigators seized firearms and prohibited firearms parts in Canada during search warrants conducted as part of firearms smuggling investigations.

during search warrants conducted as part of firearms smuggling investigations. Stopped over 34,400 kg of illegal drugs (both inbound and outbound) from entering communities. We also intercepted over 18,000 kg of cannabis and 607,000 kg of undeclared tobacco preventing millions of dollars in revenue evasion and combatting organized crime. Examining total illegal drug seizures, the CBSA seized:

4.9 kg of fentanyl, an increase of 775% from 2023



2,367 kg of methamphetamine



4,589 kg of cocaine, an increase of 156% from 2023



38 kg of heroin



29,511 kg of other drugs, narcotics and precursor chemicals



349 kg of other opioids (including opium, methadone, morphine and morphine base)

Conducted more than 34,600 searches by Detector Dog Service Teams, resulting in the interception of over 20,680 high-risk food, plant and animal products, drugs, firearms and currency.

Intercepted 2,277 stolen vehicles before they were shipped abroad, 471 more than last year. Police across Canada lead investigations into vehicle theft, and the CBSA acts on 100% of referrals from them and on our own intelligence to stop stolen vehicles from leaving the country.

lead investigations into vehicle theft, and the CBSA acts on 100% of referrals from them and on our own intelligence to stop stolen vehicles from leaving the country. Identified almost 40,000 foreign nationals seeking to enter Canada at a port of entry along the land border with the U.S. whom our officers believed to be inadmissible. This has increased about 32% from 30,000 in 2023.

at a port of entry along the land border with the U.S. whom our officers believed to be inadmissible. This has increased about 32% from 30,000 in 2023. Removed over 16,470 foreign nationals from Canada for violating the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act (IRPA) . Of these, more than 4,660 inadmissible foreign nationals were returned to the U.S. and over 500 were U.S. nationals.

for violating the . Of these, more than 4,660 inadmissible foreign nationals were returned to the U.S. and over 500 were U.S. nationals. Intervened in approximately 10,680 cases to recommend that airlines not allow a passenger to board a flight to Canada based on concerns over the validity of their travel documents. The CBSA intervened in 8,735 cases in 2023.

The CBSA is always striving to enhance operational efficiency. For example, we are using new technology and streamlining processes for the border processing of travellers and goods.

For travellers, this includes facial recognition to help confirm travellers identity securely, while making the process faster and easier. For instance, travellers arriving at a Canadian international airport can:

complete a customs and immigration declaration in advance using Advance Declaration on a smart phone or computer to access express lanes; and

use a digital kiosk or eGate to verify their identity quickly and securely.

To support trade efficiency and ensure ongoing management of approximately $40 billion in revenue collected at the border each year, the (CBSA) Assessment and Revenue Management (CARM) was recently launched. It is providing Canadian businesses with an online self-service tool and simplified importing processes that replace several outdated systems and simplify the process for importing of commercial goods.

Since its launch on October 21, 2024, CARM has:

processed over 7.9 million Commercial Accounting Declarations



calculated over $10.3 billion in duties and taxes



received approximately $7.8 billion payments; and



successfully registered over 124,325 businesses

The CBSA also ensures that our economy remains strong and responsive to the needs of Canadians. In 2024, the CBSA:

processed over 5.3 million commercial trucks into Canada , which is on par with volumes in 2023

, which is on par with volumes in 2023 assessed approximately $40 billion in duties and taxes, which in turn supported the programs and services Canadians rely on

in duties and taxes, which in turn supported the programs and services Canadians rely on protected Canadian industry from unfair trade practices by administering the Special Import Measures Act (SIMA). In 2024

CBSA assessed over $201.7 million in anti-dumping and countervailing duties, protecting approximately 30,000 Canadian jobs

Quotes:

"The daily work carried out by the Canada Border Services Agency personnel is instrumental to the safety of our communities and the economic security of our country. On International Customs Day, and every day, we express our appreciation for the enduring impact that this work has in protecting our border and ensuring legitimate trade and travel can continue efficiently and safely."

– The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

"International Customs Day is an opportunity to highlight the CBSA's tireless efforts in protecting our border and contributing to global security and prosperity. Working in partnership with customs and law enforcement organizations in Canada and around the world, we are making a real difference in building a safe, secure and prosperous future for everyone."

– Erin O'Gorman, President, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

As announced in the 2024 Fall Economic Statement tabled on December 16, 2024 and further outlined during the December 17, 2024 Canada's Border Plan announcement, the Government of Canada is proposing to invest $1.3 billion to secure Canada's borders, including $355.4 million for the CBSA.

tabled on and further outlined during the Border Plan announcement, the Government of is proposing to invest $1.3 billion to secure borders, including $355.4 million for the CBSA. Canada's Border Plan is built around five pillars: detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade; introducing significant new tools for law enforcement; enhancing operational coordination; increasing information sharing; and minimizing unnecessary border volumes.

Border Plan is built around five pillars: detecting and disrupting the fentanyl trade; introducing significant new tools for law enforcement; enhancing operational coordination; increasing information sharing; and minimizing unnecessary border volumes. As announced by the Government of Canada as part of Canada's Border Plan, work and study permits will no longer be provided to flagpolers at a port of entry, further streamlining activities and allowing Canadian and American border officers to focus on border enforcement.

as part of Border Plan, work and study permits will no longer be provided to flagpolers at a port of entry, further streamlining activities and allowing Canadian and American border officers to focus on border enforcement. The CBSA announced its intention to launch its first preclearance operation in 2025. Preclearance supports the national security and economic prosperity of both Canada and the U.S. by facilitating the secure and efficient movement of people and goods across the border.

and the U.S. by facilitating the secure and efficient movement of people and goods across the border. The CBSA announced it is introducing a new measure to reduce the cost burden of removing inadmissible people from the country. This change establishes a cost recovery framework that is more in line with the current costs of removals and encourages voluntary compliance with removal orders.

