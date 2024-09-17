The CBSA makes significant liquid methamphetamine seizure bound for export to Australia

TSAWWASSEN, BC, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting our communities from the harm caused by organized crime and preventing illicit drugs from crossing our borders.

Today, the CBSA announced the seizure of 1,278 litres of liquid methamphetamine in British Columbia bound for export to Australia. This seizure represents approximately 4 million individual doses with an estimated street value of $2 million.

On June 27, 2024, CBSA Border Services Officers from the Metro Vancouver District, with the support of the Detector Dog Service, examined a container destined for export through the Fraser Surrey Docks. During the exam, officers found anomalies in the packaging of the bottles labelled as apple and grape juice. Upon further examination, officers discovered 1,320 bottles filled with methamphetamine.

This significant seizure can be attributed to the collaboration of multiple CBSA units, including teams in the Metro Vancouver District Marine Operations, the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility and Pacific Region Intelligence Section, along with the collaboration and contributions from our domestic and international law enforcement partners.

The investigation of these seizures was referred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in Ontario, who worked with the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force. As a result of the collaboration between our agencies, three individuals in Australia were charged in relation to this seizure.

"The safety and security of Canadians is our top priority. I want to thank the CBSA, the RCMP and our Australian law enforcement partners for their excellent work in disrupting organized crime and protecting our communities from dangerous drugs."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"Our agency is combatting the smuggling of illegal drugs at our border and disrupting transnational criminal networks. These seizures demonstrate the diligence and detection capabilities of our border services officers and the important role of our intelligence operations in intercepting illegal and harmful substances."

– Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

"This is another example of working closely with our international partners and maintaining strong relationships with law enforcement agencies around the world. Transnational crime has no borders, as we live in an increasingly global and interconnected world. The RCMP looks beyond the Canadian borders and works closely with its international partners to disrupt international drug trafficking networks."

– Chief Superintendent. Stephen Lee, Deputy Regional Commander – RCMP Federal Policing Program - Pacific Region

"Through this operation the AFP, working with our partners in Canada, has prevented a large amount of this illicit drug from reaching our communities and causing harm, and put a sizeable dent in the wallets of organised crime. I'd like to thank our partners in Canada for their invaluable assistance with this investigation."

- Acting Commander Adrian Telfer, Australian Federal Police

The CBSA's Intelligence Section plays a key role in the identification of border-related risks and in protecting the safety and security of Canadians.

