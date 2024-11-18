News provided byCanada Border Services Agency
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announces that it intends to adjust hours of service at 35 land ports of entry across Canada as of 12:01 am (local time) on January 6, 2025.
Today's announcement, determined in collaboration with the United States, will enhance overall security for both countries. It will allow the CBSA to use its resources more efficiently by deploying officers at busier ports of entry. This will support the CBSA's ability to process travellers and goods as well as to manage enforcement activities.
The U.S. is also adjusting service hours at many of its ports of entry. This alignment will also allow both countries to return inadmissible travellers and goods to the other country, which is more difficult when one side of the border is closed while the other remains open.
These adjustments are based on an analysis of operational pressures, peak periods, and services required at the ports of entry, to minimize the impacts on border communities. Almost all of these ports of entry are processing an average of two or less cars or commercial trucks per hour during the hours that will no longer be in operation, and travellers have an alternative border crossing option within a 100 km radius.
Land ports of entry: updated hours of operation
(These times reflect local time zones)
Alberta
Del Bonita
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week
British Columbia
Cascade
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Nelway
Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week
Manitoba
Cartwright
Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week
Coulter
Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week
Commercial: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday (except holidays)
Crystal City
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week
Goodlands
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week
Gretna
Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week
Lena
Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week
Commercial: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday (except holidays)
Piney
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week
Snowflake
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week
South Junction
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Tolstoi
Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week
Windygates
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week
Winkler
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Quebec
Chartierville
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Clarenceville
Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week
Frelighsburg
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Herdman
Travellers: 6 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week
Hereford Road
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Highwater
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Lacolle Route 221
Travellers: 6 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week
Lacolle Route 223
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Noyan
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week
Trout River
Travellers: 6 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week
New Brunswick
Bloomfield
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Saturday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)
Commercial: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)
Gillespie Portage
Travellers: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week
Fosterville
Travellers (7 days a week):
- 8 am to 8 pm, last Monday of May to first Monday of September
- 8 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year
Commercial (7 days a week):
- 8 am to 8 pm, last Monday of May to first Monday of September
- 8 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year
St. Croix
Travellers: 9 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week
Commercial: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday
Saskatchewan
Carievale
Travellers (7 days a week)
- 8 am to 6 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 9 am to 7 pm, remainder of the year
Estevan Highway
Travellers (7 days a week)
- 8 am to 6 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 9 am to 7 pm, remainder of the year
Monchy
Travellers:
- 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 10 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year
- Monday to Friday
Commercial:
- 9 am to 5pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 10 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year
- Monday to Friday (except holidays)
Northgate
Travellers (7 days a week)
- 8 am to 4 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 9 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year
Commercial
- 8 am to 4 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 9 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year
- Monday to Friday (except holidays)
Oungre
Travellers (7 days a week)
- 8 am to 6 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 9 am to 7 pm, remainder of the year
West Poplar River
Travellers (7 days a week)
- 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 10 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year
Commercial:
- 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
- 10 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year
- Monday to Friday (except holidays)
