OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announces that it intends to adjust hours of service at 35 land ports of entry across Canada as of 12:01 am (local time) on January 6, 2025.

Today's announcement, determined in collaboration with the United States, will enhance overall security for both countries. It will allow the CBSA to use its resources more efficiently by deploying officers at busier ports of entry. This will support the CBSA's ability to process travellers and goods as well as to manage enforcement activities.

The U.S. is also adjusting service hours at many of its ports of entry. This alignment will also allow both countries to return inadmissible travellers and goods to the other country, which is more difficult when one side of the border is closed while the other remains open.

These adjustments are based on an analysis of operational pressures, peak periods, and services required at the ports of entry, to minimize the impacts on border communities. Almost all of these ports of entry are processing an average of two or less cars or commercial trucks per hour during the hours that will no longer be in operation, and travellers have an alternative border crossing option within a 100 km radius.

Land ports of entry: updated hours of operation

(These times reflect local time zones)

Alberta

Del Bonita

Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week

British Columbia

Cascade

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Nelway

Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

Manitoba

Cartwright

Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week

Coulter

Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week

Commercial: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Crystal City

Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week

Goodlands

Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week

Gretna

Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

Lena

Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week

Commercial: 8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Piney

Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week

Snowflake

Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week

South Junction

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Tolstoi

Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

Windygates

Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week

Winkler

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Quebec

Chartierville

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Clarenceville

Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week

Frelighsburg

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Herdman

Travellers: 6 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

Hereford Road

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Highwater

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Lacolle Route 221

Travellers: 6 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Lacolle Route 223

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Noyan

Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Trout River

Travellers: 6 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

New Brunswick

Bloomfield

Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Saturday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)

Commercial: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)

Gillespie Portage

Travellers: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week

Fosterville

Travellers (7 days a week):

8 am to 8 pm , last Monday of May to first Monday of September

, last Monday of May to first Monday of September 8 am to 6 pm , remainder of the year



Commercial (7 days a week):

8 am to 8 pm , last Monday of May to first Monday of September

, last Monday of May to first Monday of September 8 am to 6 pm , remainder of the year

St. Croix

Travellers: 9 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week

Commercial: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday

Saskatchewan

Carievale

Travellers (7 days a week)

8 am to 6 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

to , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 9 am to 7 pm , remainder of the year

Estevan Highway

Travellers (7 days a week)

8 am to 6 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 9 am to 7 pm , remainder of the year

Monchy

Travellers:

9 am to 5 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 10 am to 6 pm , remainder of the year

, remainder of the year Monday to Friday

Commercial:

9 am to 5pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 10 am to 5 pm , remainder of the year

, remainder of the year Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Northgate

Travellers (7 days a week)

8 am to 4 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 9 am to 5 pm , remainder of the year

Commercial

8 am to 4 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 9 am to 5 pm , remainder of the year

, remainder of the year Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Oungre

Travellers (7 days a week)

8 am to 6 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 9 am to 7 pm , remainder of the year

West Poplar River

Travellers (7 days a week)

9 am to 5 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 10 am to 6 pm , remainder of the year

Commercial:

9 am to 5 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November

, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November 10 am to 5 pm , remainder of the year

, remainder of the year Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Related links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945