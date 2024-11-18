The CBSA is adjusting hours of service at land ports of entry across Canada Français

News provided by

Canada Border Services Agency

Nov 18, 2024, 13:00 ET

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announces that it intends to adjust hours of service at 35 land ports of entry across Canada as of 12:01 am (local time) on January 6, 2025.

Today's announcement, determined in collaboration with the United States, will enhance overall security for both countries. It will allow the CBSA to use its resources more efficiently by deploying officers at busier ports of entry. This will support the CBSA's ability to process travellers and goods as well as to manage enforcement activities.

The U.S. is also adjusting service hours at many of its ports of entry. This alignment will also allow both countries to return inadmissible travellers and goods to the other country, which is more difficult when one side of the border is closed while the other remains open.

These adjustments are based on an analysis of operational pressures, peak periods, and services required at the ports of entry, to minimize the impacts on border communities. Almost all of these ports of entry are processing an average of two or less cars or commercial trucks per hour during the hours that will no longer be in operation, and travellers have an alternative border crossing option within a 100 km radius.

Land ports of entry: updated hours of operation

(These times reflect local time zones)

Alberta

Del Bonita
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week 

British Columbia

Cascade
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Nelway
Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

Manitoba

Cartwright
Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week

Coulter
Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week
Commercial:  8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Crystal City
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week 

Goodlands
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week 

Gretna
Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

Lena
Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week
Commercial:  8 am to 4 pm, Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Piney
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week 

Snowflake
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week 

South Junction
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week 

Tolstoi
Travellers: 8 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

Windygates
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, 7 days a week

Winkler
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week 

Quebec

Chartierville
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Clarenceville
Travellers: 8 am to 4 pm, 7 days a week

Frelighsburg
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Herdman
Travellers: 6 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

Hereford Road
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Highwater
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Lacolle Route 221
Travellers: 6 am to 10 pm, 7 days a week

Lacolle Route 223
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Noyan
Travellers: 8 am to 8 pm, 7 days a week

Trout River
Travellers: 6 am to 6 pm, 7 days a week

New Brunswick

Bloomfield
Travellers: 9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Saturday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)
Commercial:  9 am to 5 pm,  Monday to Friday (except Canadian and U.S. holidays)

Gillespie Portage
Travellers: 7 am to 7 pm, 7 days a week

Fosterville
Travellers (7 days a week):

  • 8 am to 8 pm, last Monday of May to first Monday of September
  • 8 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year


Commercial (7 days a week):        

  • 8 am to 8 pm, last Monday of May to first Monday of September
  • 8 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year

St. Croix
Travellers: 9 am to 9 pm, 7 days a week
Commercial:  9 am to 5 pm, Monday to Friday 

Saskatchewan

Carievale
Travellers (7 days a week)

  • 8 am to  6 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 9 am to 7 pm, remainder of the year

Estevan Highway
Travellers (7 days a week)

  • 8 am to 6 pm,  second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 9 am to 7 pm,  remainder of the year

Monchy
Travellers:

  • 9 am to 5 pm,  second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 10 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year
  • Monday to Friday

Commercial:

  • 9 am to 5pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 10 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year
  • Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Northgate
Travellers (7 days a week) 

  • 8 am to 4 pm , second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 9 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year

Commercial

  • 8 am to 4 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 9 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year
  • Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Oungre
Travellers (7 days a week)

  • 8 am to 6 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 9 am to 7 pm, remainder of the year

West Poplar River
Travellers (7 days a week)

  • 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 10 am to 6 pm, remainder of the year

Commercial: 

  • 9 am to 5 pm, second Sunday of March to first Saturday of November
  • 10 am to 5 pm, remainder of the year
  • Monday to Friday (except holidays)

Related links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945

Organization Profile

Canada Border Services Agency