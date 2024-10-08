The CBSA announces over 60 methamphetamine seizures bound for export to Australia

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is committed to protecting our communities by preventing harmful drugs from crossing our borders and combating transnational organized crime.

Today, the CBSA announced over 60 seizures of methamphetamine in British Columbia destined for export to Australia between March and August 2024. These seizures include 397 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 1,278 litres of liquid methamphetamine, which combined represents approximately 8 million individual doses.

On March 12, 2024 , Border Services Officers from the Metro Vancouver District seized 194 kg of methamphetamine at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility.

, Border Services Officers from the Metro Vancouver District seized 194 kg of methamphetamine at the Tsawwassen Container Examination Facility. On June 27, 2024 Border Services Officers from the Metro Vancouver District seized 1,278 litres of liquid methamphetamine through the Fraser Surrey Docks.

Border Services Officers from the Metro Vancouver District seized 1,278 litres of liquid methamphetamine through the Fraser Surrey Docks. Between the months of April and August 2024 , Border Services Officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre seized a combined 85 kg of methamphetamine in 54 separate incidents.

, Border Services Officers at the Vancouver International Mail Centre seized a combined 85 kg of methamphetamine in 54 separate incidents. Between the months of May and August 2024 , Border Services Officers at Vancouver International Air Cargo Operations seized a combined 93 kg of methamphetamine.

, Border Services Officers at Vancouver International Air Cargo Operations seized a combined 93 kg of methamphetamine. In July 2024 , Border Services Officers at Vancouver International Passenger Operations seized a combined 25 kg of methamphetamine in two separate incidents.

These significant seizures can be attributed to the collaboration of multiple CBSA units, including teams in the Metro Vancouver District, the Vancouver International Mail Centre, the Vancouver International Airport, the Pacific Region Intelligence Section, along with the collaboration and contributions from our domestic and international law enforcement partners.

The investigation of these seizures was referred to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in British Columbia, who worked with the Australian Federal Police and the Australian Border Force.

Quotes

"International drug smuggling is a threat to the safety and security of our communities. The seizures announced today are examples of how the CBSA works with domestic and international partners to disrupt criminal networks and keep illegal drugs off our streets."

– The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

"The successful seizures of a combined 397 kg and 1,278 litres of methamphetamine is a testament to the exemplary work and investigative expertise shown by Border Services Officers, intelligence officers, analysts and liaison officers. I want to recognize the collaborative efforts of our partners, including the RCMP and Australian Federal Police, for their hard work and dedication to public safety."

– Nina Patel, Regional Director General, Pacific Region, Canada Border Services Agency

Quick facts

The CBSA's Intelligence Section identifies, investigates, and prosecutes individuals and entities that are of interest to the CBSA in connection to organized crime, drug smuggling, and other violations of the Customs Act and the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act .

and the . The CBSA's Metro Vancouver Marine Operations intercepts contraband and facilitates the free flow of legitimate trade in the Pacific Region. Border services officers clear and examine marine commercial goods that arrive by sea container and vessel.

For the latest enforcement statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch toll-free line at 1-888-502-9060.

Related Links

X: @CanBorderPAC

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Media Relations, Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945