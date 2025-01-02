OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced its intention to launch its first preclearance operation in 2025. Preclearance supports the national security and economic prosperity of both Canada and the U.S. by facilitating the secure and efficient movement of people and goods across the border.

The initiative will have Canadian border services officers working at a shared facility at the Cannon Corners port of entry in New York (adjacent to the Covey Hill, QC, port of entry). For the two-year duration of the operation, travellers entering Canada will go through Cannon Corners instead of the Covey Hill port of entry, which will be closed to travellers during that time.

At the preclearance site, Canadian officers will examine travellers and goods to decide whether they are admissible into Canada, as they currently do at ports of entry in Canada. This includes screening for dangerous goods, such as firearms and drugs, before they leave the U.S. While officers will be able to conduct most types of immigration processing at this site, claims for refugee protection cannot be processed at preclearance. Travellers seeking refugee protection in Canada will need to use a Canadian port of entry.

Updates on the initiative and launch date will be shared on the CBSA's website and social media platforms.

Quotes

"Today's announcement demonstrates our shared commitment with the United States to bolster border security and streamline the flow of legitimate trade and travel between our two countries. Preclearance is yet another example of how Canada and the United States work together every day to intercept security threats early, while delivering large-scale economic benefits for Canadians and Americans."

The Honourable David J. McGuinty, Minister of Public Safety

Quick Facts

The Preclearance in the United States Regulations provide CBSA officers with the necessary authorities to carry out immigration services at preclearance sites in the U.S.

provide CBSA officers with the necessary authorities to carry out immigration services at preclearance sites in the U.S. The U.S. currently has preclearance operations at eight Canadian airports.

Canada is investing $1.3 billion to bolster security at the border and strengthen the immigration system, all while keeping Canadians safe. Information on the Border Plan is available here: The Government of Canada's Border Plan: significant investments to strengthen border security and our immigration system - Canada.ca

