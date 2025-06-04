LONGUEUIL, QC, June 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Former Canadian Space Agency (CSA) astronaut Marc Garneau has passed away at the age of 76.

Garneau was one of the original six Canadian astronauts selected in December 1983. He launched aboard the Space Shuttle Challenger on October 5, 1984, as a payload specialist, making history as the first Canadian in space. He flew twice more, on Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1996 and 2000.

Following his astronaut career, Garneau was appointed President of the Canadian Space Agency, and was later elected to Parliament, where he served as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Transport. His decades of unwavering service – as a naval engineer, astronaut and Parliamentarian – is an inspiration to all Canadians. He embodied the very essence of public service.

Among the awards and honours he has received are the Order of Canada, 1984; The F.W. (Casey) Baldwin Award, Canadian Aeronautics and Space Institute, 1985; NASA Exceptional Service Medal, 1997; Chancellor, Carleton University, 2003; Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal, 2002; and several honorary doctorates.

Quote

"We are deeply grateful to Marc Garneau for his extraordinary public service, visionary leadership, and enduring contributions to Canada and the world — from making history as the first Canadian in space to guiding the Canadian Space Agency as its President.

Beyond his remarkable achievements, Marc was an exceptional human being: thoughtful, principled, and deeply committed to serving others. His integrity and generosity of spirit touched everyone who had the privilege to work with him.

His legacy will continue to inspire us as we advance the role of space in improving life on Earth."

Lisa Campbell, Canadian Space Agency President

Biography of Marc Garneau

History of the Canadian astronaut corps

Backgrounder – Forty years of Canadians in space

