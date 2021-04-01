MONTREAL, April 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) today announced the renewal of the terms of both the CSA Chair Louis Morisset, President and CEO of the Autorité des marchés financiers, and the CSA Vice-Chair Kevin Hoyt, CEO of New Brunswick's Financial and Consumer Services Commission.

The terms have been renewed until June 30, 2022 to align with the CSA's 2019-2022 Business Plan.

"It has been my pleasure to serve as the CSA Chair for the past six years, and my honour to be able to bring the current CSA Business Plan to completion by 2022," said Mr. Morisset. "I am grateful for the continued support of my colleagues and the commitment of our members to maintain and improve, not only our collaborative work to further develop harmonized regulation and protect investors, but also to strengthen our evolving relationships with all CSA stakeholders."

"The CSA continually strives to adapt and harmonize its ever-growing body of work," added Mr. Hoyt. "This alignment is a further commitment to see our mandate through, and to provide all market participants with enhanced regulatory initiatives that drive our capital markets."

The term of Grant Vingoe, Chair and CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission, as Chair of the Policy Coordination Committee, was also renewed until June 30, 2022.

The CSA, the council of the securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

