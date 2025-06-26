CALGARY, AB, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) released today its 2025-2028 Business Plan setting out the priorities of its members for the next three years. The Plan highlights the CSA's ongoing commitment to responsive and harmonized regulation and is rooted in two overarching goals: to enhance the competitiveness of Canadian capital markets and to advance investor protection.

The Plan recognizes the uncertain time Canadian businesses and investors are operating in. It focuses on four main areas that together provide a stable, unified and trusted foundation for Canada's capital markets:

Capital markets: The CSA will maintain a regulatory framework that supports efficient, effective and globally competitive capital markets in Canada.

Investors: The CSA will continue to advance investor protection and enhance investor confidence in the markets, both of which are pivotal to market integrity and long-term resilience.

Innovation and technology: The CSA will encourage positive and responsible innovation in the capital markets, while providing regulation that keeps pace with the evolving business realities of market participants.

Systemic risk: The CSA will remain focused on identifying, assessing and responding to risks that could affect the stability of Canada's financial markets or the broader economy.

"Our Business Plan sets out ambitious initiatives to support our markets, businesses, and investors," said Stan Magidson, CSA Chair and Chair and CEO of the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC). "It reflects the challenges of today's global economy, changing investor expectations and rapid technological change. Now more than ever, Canadian regulators must work together to be proactive, thoughtful and adaptable stewards of our capital markets."

The 2025-2028 Business Plan also coincides with the re-appointments of CSA Chair Stan Magidson, Chair and CEO of the ASC, and CSA Vice-Chair David Cheop, Chair and CEO of the Manitoba Securities Commission. Grant Vingoe, CEO of the Ontario Securities Commission, was also renewed as Chair of the Policy Coordination Committee.

While the CSA works to deliver the strategic goals within the Plan, it will also remain agile to address new issues and challenges presented by evolving capital market conditions.

The CSA, the council of securities regulators of Canada's provinces and territories, co-ordinates and harmonizes regulation for the Canadian capital markets.

